For as long as he can remember, Wyatt Schneider has been wrestling. So it's fitting that he will continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level.
Schneider played some lacrosse in high school, he said, but wrestling just suited him better. And after a sixth-place finish last season for the Bruins at the Class AA state tournament, he'll get the chance to continue this career at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
While the chance to wrestle for a Division-II program was part of the decision for Schneider, the academics were important too.
"My uncle brought the school to my attention," Schneider said. "He played in a softball league with the head wrestling coach and just planted that seed in my brain. At first, they didn't really have engineering, which is what I wanted to study, but they got a new program, and it's close to home. When I went there and visited it just seemed like a good fit."
Like a lot of young wrestlers, Schneider learned the sport because of his dad.
"My dad wrestled," Schneider said. "He kind of got me started in it. I have played other sports like lacrosse. I just didn't fall in love with them like I did wrestling. I have been wrestling since I was in first grade."
Schneider has always wanted to wrestle in college, too.
"I have always wanted to wrestle in college, I think since the second year I was involved in it," he said. "It's a faster pace of wrestling and it's a lot better to get out and explore and face some new guys."
Schneider plans to wrestle at 149 pounds in college, which is similar to his high school weight of 152, which is the weight he wrestled at this past season and was selected for the IR's All-Area wrestling team.
"I need to solidify my basics," The Captial senior said of moving up to college. "And what I know. But more than anything, it's just a faster pace."
Heading into his first season, Schneider has big goals.
"The first goal I want to work towards is being an All-American as a true freshman," he said. "I have the chance to start on the team as a redshirt freshman, but I don't necessarily want that. I want to start on the team as a freshman. I want to be a true freshman and achieve All-American status my first year."
