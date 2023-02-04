COLUMBUS — The boys from Huntley Project and the Baker girls couldn't be beat Saturday at the Eastern B-C Divisional wrestling tournament.
The reigning State B champion Red Devils finished on top of the 20-team boys' standings with 331 points. Glasgow was second at 188 and Colstrip was third at 156.
The Spartan girls were first at 145 points. Harlem placed second in the 18-team race at 75. Poplar, with 61 points, edged Chinook for third.
Huntley Project had five individual champions in Baylor Burton (103), Gavin Nedens (120), Derek Lachenmeier (126), Wylee Lindeen (160) and Gunnar Oblander (285).
Second-place Glasgow had champions in Khye Gamas (138) and Mason Donaldson (170).
Riley Davis of Baker (132), Tyler Niles of Shepherd (145), Zach Cox of Colstrip (152) and Spencer Gibbs of Malta (205) were among the individual winners.
For the girls, Jacey Gorder (126) and Jayda Harbaugh (152) were champions for Baker.
Other champions included Angelina Escarcega of Poplar (100), Madelynn Albin of Red Lodge (114), Emily Zachary of Columbus (132), Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project (138), Madison Lamb of Glasgow (145) and Maisie Barrus of Custer-Hysham (235).
The All-Class State Wrestling Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.