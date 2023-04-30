LAS VEGAS — Huntley Project junior Gretchen Donally pinned Alondra Morales of Washington in 5:45 in the 138-pound championship match of the Girls National High School Recruiting Showcase on Saturday at South Point Arena.

Tirza TwoTeeth, a sophomore from Ronan who was the MHSA state champion at 235 pounds this year, placed fourth at 200 pounds in Las Vegas.

KyLee Lindsley, a sophomore from Belgrade who was the MHSA state champ at 165 pounds this season, was fifth at 164 pounds in Vegas.