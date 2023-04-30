LAS VEGAS — Huntley Project junior Gretchen Donally pinned Alondra Morales of Washington in 5:45 in the 138-pound championship match of the Girls National High School Recruiting Showcase on Saturday at South Point Arena.
Donally was 48-0 this year with 41 pins en route to capturing the 138-pound Montana High School Association girls state championship in February at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. She was the state 145-pound titlist as a sophomore and was fourth at state at 126 pounds as a freshman.
People are also reading…
Billings Skyview senior Kassidee Savaria, a three-time state champion, placed second at South Point Arena at 180 pounds. Savaria recently was honored as the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award winner for Montana and is a finalist for the female Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award.
Tirza TwoTeeth, a sophomore from Ronan who was the MHSA state champion at 235 pounds this year, placed fourth at 200 pounds in Las Vegas.
KyLee Lindsley, a sophomore from Belgrade who was the MHSA state champ at 165 pounds this season, was fifth at 164 pounds in Vegas.