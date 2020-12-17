BILLINGS — Cheyenne Daigneau is passionate as she talks about her lifelong connection with wrestling.
The Billings Senior junior has had a front-row seat at Broncs wrestling matches the past two years as a team manager for the program.
She’s also worked at the scoring table at various youth tournaments over the years and has also served as a pairing official.
Daigneau’s older brother, Gabe, also wrestled while growing up, and her uncle, Michael Hader, wrestled for the University of Providence when the school was known as the University of Great Falls.
Now, Daigneau is excited to be able to represent the Broncs on the mat as the sport of girls wrestling is being implemented by the Montana High School Association and is just beginning the first year of a minimum two-year pilot program.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Daigneau said at the Broncs' practice on Thursday. “It’s a fun environment to be around. It’s just fun to learn new things and the people and team are really great.”
In the past, girls could join the boys wrestling team. But this year for the first time, there will be a girls-only state tournament held at the conclusion of the season. During the regular season, girls will compete against girls and boys.
There won’t be a divisional to qualify for the state girls wrestling state tournament. The location, dates and format of the girls state tourney are to be announced as the start of the season has been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Overall, there are about 20 girls out for the sport at Billings Senior and there were 11 at practice on Thursday. There is plenty of time to prepare as the first official day of practice for the MHSA season was Dec. 7. Senior’s first duals are Jan. 8 in Great Falls.
Female football player now wrestling
Broncs freshman Paige Gershmel is no stranger to contact sports, as she was a middle linebacker on the Senior freshman football team this year — and was the only girl out for the sport at the school. She also played football at Riverside Middle School.
Now, Gershmel is focused on wrestling and is excited about the opportunity to participate in an all-girls state tournament.
“I am looking forward to state,” Gershmel said. “I am excited because it’s all girls, but it’s just different and something girls get to do and we are all equal, kind of.”
Gershmel, who is wrestling competitively for the first time, explained that she was encouraged to try the sport by Broncs coach Josh Beeman, who also is on the freshman football coaching staff at the school.
“I came to an open gym and after the second one I was like, ‘I love this sport and will do anything to be good at it,’ ” Gershmel said.
Daigneau weighs 128 pounds and Gershmel weighs in at 130. They are practice partners for the Broncs and were working on their technique on Thursday.
This year the proposed weight classes for girls wrestling are 103, 113, 126, 138, 152, 170 and 205 pounds. There is the possibility those weight classes could change based on participation numbers after the weight certification process for individual wrestlers is completed on Jan. 20.
In a prior interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, MHSA associate director Brian Michelotti said that when the weight certification process is done, more will be known about the actual number of girls participating in the sport this season and the format of the state tourney.
Daigneau has never wrestled competitively before. However, Daigneau feels that with her knowledge and background of the sport, along with her desire to learn and compete, she is capable of winning a state title.
“I catch on super easily,” she said. “I want to be a state champ.”
Hoping to create history
Like all wrestlers, Daigneau said the keys to success are to “work hard, listen to the coaches and not slack off.”
Gershmel said the intrigue of being a part of history is exciting to her.
“If I work hard enough, I could be one of the first female four-time state champions,” she said. “That’s my goal.”
Beeman said that there was plenty of interest in the sport from the start at Senior, which has become one of the better Class AA boys programs in the state as the team finished third last year and hopes to build off of that finish.
At Skyview, there are four girls out for the sport with the possibility of more joining. The West Golden Bears don’t have a girl on the team for the first time in four years, but there are girls who’ve expressed interest and there are girls competing at the club level who may make the jump in the years to come.
“We put out a couple of announcements and flyers and really it’s all about the girls wanting to be a part of something,” Beeman said. “The boys have created a winning tradition and culture and the girls want to be part of that, too.”
In finishing third at last year’s state meet, the Broncs were just a half point behind second-place Kalispell Flathead and were 46 points behind state champion Great Falls. With six state placers returning, the hope is Senior can build off of last year’s state performance.
Beeman also believes the Senior girls can peak and have a successful state meet.
“With the girls, our expectations are just as high,” Beeman said. “They are working hard and there is no reason to doubt what they can do.”
The boys and girls practice together at Senior. This year, MHSA guidelines include that wrestlers practice in “pods” or “bubbles” to help with social distancing and Senior has its wrestlers broken up into groups and the girls are in their own grouping. In the boys and girls pods, wrestlers were paired by weight.
'Everybody matters'
Beeman said that the girls have been a welcome addition to the team. He added that the boys and girls wrestlers have the same expectations and are held to the same standards.
“Everybody is treated the same,” Beeman said. “They are expected to come in and work their butts off. The girls hold the boys accountable and the boys hold the girls accountable. Everybody matters.”
Jalen Vladic, a junior 120-pounder for the Broncs who placed third at 113 pounds at last year’s State AA tourney, said his new teammates are actively trying to become better wrestlers.
“They work hard and show up and it’s another aspect of the team we haven’t seen before and it’s nice to see,” he said.
Vladic credited his new teammates for sticking with the grueling practices.
“Their first year, it’s tough to come here and do it,” he said. “With them coming in it shows a lot of toughness and resilience.”
Daigneau said “the boys have been very welcoming” and said one of the reasons there has been so much interest in the new sport at Senior is because the girls competing have high expectations.
“The girls here have a drive to try a new sport,” she said. “It is definitely not an easy one and I give them credit for going out for it.”
Gershmel enjoys the camaraderie the sport has to offer.
“We have come together and talked and every day we get closer and closer,” she said. “Some days it is difficult. We are all trying to get better and some days you get angry when you wrestle, but the next day we are friends again.”
The passion for the sport is already carrying over to the mat as the Broncs girls wrestlers work hard to learn, improve and succeed.
