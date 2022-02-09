HELENA — Wrestling isn't easy. In fact, it terms of sports, it's as difficult as they come and that's why it's proven to be perfect for Helena Capital's Carson DesRosier.
Yet, the start to his wrestling career was little more than chance. As DesRosier says, he was a "rowdy" kid and wrestling was his outlet.
"I played rough and had a lot of energy so my parents put me into wrestling and I really enjoyed it," he said. "Even at a young age, I was super competitive. I'm always looking for more and with this sport, it's never ending."
That competitive fire burns bright and it has taken him to great heights in his wrestling career such as winning multiple state championships and becoming Capital's all-time leader in wins.
That record was set last weekend in Missoula at the Western AA seeding tournament. The senior notched three victories giving him a total of 125, breaking the previous record held by Nick Kunz.
"I've had that in my vision since my freshman year," DesRosier said of the school win record. "I had some adversity with (COVID-19) and was shorted a lot of matches, but I was super happy to fight through and get that."
This weekend, as the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament returns to Billings, following a one-year absence due to the pandemic, DesRosier will go for more Capital history as he aims to become the first Bruin to win three state wrestling championships.
"It's just a thought right now," he said. "I just have to keep grinding and I will think about that specifically, after the tournament."
DesRosier, who has been ranked No. 1 all year long in Class AA at 138 pounds in the coaches poll, brings a 34-0 record to the state tournament this weekend as well as a 48-match win streak. He earned the Western AA title last week, which allows him to open Friday as a top seed.
The divisional title was yet another tournament win this season for DesRosier who has won every prestigious wrestling tournament the state of Montana has to offer in 2021-22, like the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, the CMR Holiday Classic and the Tom LeProwse.
"Carson gets in the room and works really hard," Talon Marsh said. "Him coming in as a freshman and winning state, shows that it doesn't matter what age you are or anything like that. All that matters is heart."
Over the years, DesRosier, who has a career record of 125-7, has been referred to as another coach in the wrestling room and it's obvious that he's earned the respect of his teammates.
"I'm not a big speech guy," he said. "I definitely try to lead by example with my attitude and work ethic."
"Carson is in here every day working hard and all these guys work hard," Capital head coach Shawn Graham said. "But he's definitely set an example and set the tone, especially for the younger guys."
The results (of his work in the room) speak for themselves.
DesRosier is a two-time state champion, and a three-time finalist, but his CHS career has also included some bumps along the way, such as getting mono his sophomore year as he attempted to win a second consecutive state championship.
"I have had my share of ups and downs with wrestling, too," he said. "But through it all, I've just tried to keep my head up and keep working."
Despite missing an extended period of time due to the illness, DesRosier, less than 100 percent, still won the Western AA championship that season and earned another trip to finals night.
However, his run at being the first four-time state champion from Helena was cut short by Bozeman's Avery Allen as he dropped a decision in the 132-pound final, ending his shot at Montana high school wrestling immortality.
"It just wasn't in God's plan for me to win that year," he said. "I just had to accept it and get back to work. Whatever happens, happens."
Since that loss, DesRosier is undefeated in a Bruin uniform, winning 48-straight matches. And while he can't be a four-timer, he can achieve something else he failed to do in 2020 — win back-to-back state championships. He'll have that chance this weekend, although it will be far from his last time on a mat.
As one of the best wrestlers in the state and one who has had success on the national amateur level, DesRosier's future is bright and it's not a question of whether he will wrestle collegiately, it's more of a matter of where.
"I get pretty emotional when I get off the phone with coaches," he said. "Because I have thought about these moments my entire life and what it would be like and now, I'm living it."
DesRosier isn't talking about the schools recruiting him right now, just like he doesn't really want to talk about his legacy. His focus is singular and it's on winning another state championship.
"It would mean a lot," he said. "Thinking about all the wins and the losses and all the hard work I have poured into it, I would love it."
