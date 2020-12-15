BILLINGS — While things will undoubtedly be different during this high school wrestling season, some things never change.
In a year that is scheduled for a delayed start on Jan. 2 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and in a season when the all-class state tournament won’t be held and there will be four separate state tournaments — three-time defending Class A state champion Sidney and reigning State B champion Glasgow have hopes of claiming more hardware.
The Eagles of veteran coach Guy Melby have 26 wrestlers on the team, including 12 returning state placers, 10 seniors and five returning state titlists.
This year, the regular season will consist of duals and mixers. Invitationals will not be allowed as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We aren’t complaining. We are thankful we can have a season and get after it. We are excited,” Melby said. “We are firm believers in what we can control and what we can’t control. We are not going to worry about what could have been, or should have been, we are worried about what we can do come Jan. 2.”
The Scotties have 17 wrestlers out for the sport including seven state placers. And like the Eagles, a state championship is also the goal of the Scotties, said coach Jory Casterline.
While Class AA wrestling teams are competing in a conference regular-season schedule, some Class A and B teams will be wrestling each other during the year. Many of the smaller Class C teams that can’t fill a dual lineup will also wrestle in mixers.
And while the Scotties won’t be competing in the usual prestigious tourneys, or holding their own invitational, they are happy with the schedule assembled, which features plenty of top Class A and B-C teams.
“We have a lot of duals with Class A schools and we are taking a trip over to Cut Bank to wrestle Cut Bank and Eureka,” Casterline said, noting the Scotties will also match up with top Class B teams Huntley Project, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, Colstrip and Whitehall, along with Class A schools Sidney, Havre, Glendive and Miles City, among other teams.
Glasgow will start the year in Columbus on Jan. 2 to meet Columbus-Absarokee-Park City and Huntley Project.
Melby said his team will begin the campaign against Colstrip and Glendive in Glendive on Jan. 2. The Eagles have been strong in duals in recent years and hope to continue that trend.
“These 10 seniors have been together a long time, all the way through our Little Guy program, junior high and high school,” Melby said. “They have a chance to be four-time state champions. They are 99-1 in duals. They’ve lost one dual meet in those three years.
“It’s pretty impressive. I didn’t even know it until we started looking at the posters. Our heavyweight looked up there and said, you know what — we only have one dual loss in these last three years. It’s crazy.”
Casterline said the Scotties are now practicing in the Glasgow Wrestling Center, which has three 42-by-42 foot mats. The new facility is excellent for practicing in pods and spacing out.
“We are in a new room. Our building was completed. We are in there and we have three full-size mats,” Casterline said. “Right now everyone is loving it. We have a lot of room to wrestle. Everyone’s expectations are high and everyone is excited right now.”
The Eagles have three seniors who are returning state champions from a year ago — Jordan Darby (132 pounds), Riley Waters (182), Brodey Skogen (285). Junior Aden Graves (145) and sophomore Owen Lonski (103) are also returning titlists. Waters and Graves are both two-time state champions.
Eagles seniors Kolton Reid (3rd at 138), Easton Hopes (4th at 170), Dylan Lutz (3rd at 160), and Kade Graves (3rd at 152) were all state placers last year. Junior Zander Burnison (4th at 138), sophomore Kaden Wise (4th at 103) and sophomore Zander Dean (2nd at 113) were also state placers.
It is also the first year for girls wrestling to be sanctioned by the MHSA and Sidney has two girls out. Melby said he thinks more girls from Sidney will be competing at the high school level in the future as there are several females wrestling at the youth level in Sidney.
Glasgow has one girl out for the sport this year. Shalynn Pedersen, a 126-pound freshman, is on track to become the first Scottie female wrestler to compete at a state tournament.
Melby said he expects Frenchtown and Miles City, which finished second and third, respectively, at state, to be solid once again. He also said Havre, Laurel and Lewistown, which placed fourth through sixth, to also be contenders for hardware.
The Eagles will practice with the intent of peaking at the State A tournament March 5-6 at a location to be announced.
“Right now we are not changing much,” Melby said. “The biggest difference is you had 11 or 12 practices before wrestling started last year and now we have 29. We aren’t in that big of a hurry. We have two more weeks of practice before we can compete. We are making sure to touch all the bases.
“The technique for the younger guys, we are making it pretty scientific for them to be able to perfect it. Our older guys, we have a separate practice. We are still lifting and running. It is business as usual for us. We aren’t going to change it.”
For the Scotties, senior Colten Fast is a two-time state champion and a three-time state placer, finishing third as a freshman; and senior Dylan Nieskens is a two-time state champion and a three-time finalist.
Glasgow senior Cooper Larson was the 205-pound B-C state titlist last season and senior Mayson Phipps was second at 285 (Phipps was also third at heavyweight in 2019). Junior Kyler Hallock was fifth last year at 160 and junior Jake Kuka was fifth at 103.
Glasgow has also been bolstered by the addition of the Nesbitt twins, Devon and Damien, who moved back to Glasgow after competing for Baker the last two years.
Damien Nesbitt was fourth at 145 pounds at last year’s state tourney.
Casterline said he expects Huntley Project, which finished second last year, to have another tough team. He also said Eureka and Whitehall, third and fourth last season, should have good teams once again and that Cut Bank and Columbus-Absarokee-Park City should be solid.
“We are practicing with a purpose and obviously we are talking strategy throughout the season,” Casterline said, adding that the Scotties are thankful for the opportunity to compete. “These first couple weeks have been pretty pressure free. Next week we’ll tighten up and get into our normal practice-type schedule.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.