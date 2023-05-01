KALISPELL — The winners of the inaugural Montana Girls Wrestling Scholarship were announced on Monday in a press release from Selah Natural Medicine and the Halverson family.

The press release detailed that initially one $1,000 scholarship was to be awarded to the top Montana senior girl wrestler, but due to the interest in the scholarship and strength of the applicants three additional girls were honored for their accomplishments.

Jacey Gorder of Baker was the overall winner and will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help with the costs of college. She plans to attend Dickinson State (North Dakota), where she will wrestle and study nursing.

Amilia Blackcrow of Harlem also plans to attend Dickinson State, where she will wrestle and study media arts and business.

Milynn Lucey of Eureka will also be going to Dickinson State and will wrestle and study pre-veterinary biology.

Hayla Hoffman of Butte is also going to Dickinson State and will wrestle and study exercise science and kinesiology.

The scholarship was created by Dr. Chip and Dayle Halverson in response to the growth of girls wrestling in the Treasure Sate. The Halverson family has deep roots in the state's wrestling community dating to the 1970s.

For information about the Selah Natural Medicine Halverson Family Montana Girls Wrestling Scholarship, email selahnaturalmedicine@gmail.com .