BILLINGS — Humble, but passionate and driven might just be the best way to describe Billings West standout wrestler Drake Rhodes.
While Drake’s older brother Jace Rhodes was described as the “poster boy for West High wrestling,” by Golden Bears coach Jeremy Hernandez in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com prior to the 2019 state tournament, it is Drake who is knocking on the door to join his brother in an exclusive category at the school.
Jace Rhodes, now a member of the Montana Tech men’s golf team, and Hernandez hold the school record for state titles with three apiece.
Drake, who was an undefeated State AA champion last year with a 17-0 record at 152 pounds, was the 113-pound state titlist as a freshman. As a sophomore, Rhodes placed second at state at 126.
This year, Drake — who will be a preferred walk-on at Iowa next season — enters the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday and Saturday as the Eastern AA divisional champion at 160 pounds with a record of 32-0 and 26 pins.
With one more title, he’d tie his brother and Hernandez’ mark. While others may put pressure on themselves in that situation, Drake is taking the whole state tournament in stride.
“Just go out there and wrestle hard and have fun,” he said at the Bears’ practice on Tuesday. “Just have fun with the team and enjoy it.”
In fact, Drake said he is concentrating on taking it one bout at a time as he chases a second straight undefeated season.
“I don’t see any point looking ahead. Anything can happen,” he said. “I focus on my match, on working hard, and having some fun.”
Hernandez said Rhodes is all business when it comes to wrestling. He said Drake has an incredible work ethic, attends camps and does his work in the weight room all with the goal of being the best he can be.
“He thinks about wrestling 24/7,” Hernandez said. “He always wants to get better, every single day.”
Drake has amassed a 130-7 career record with 90 pins during his time with the Golden Bears.
The all-time wins leader at West is Drake’s brother, Jace, who graduated in 2019 with a record of 146-34.
Drake likely would have passed the mark, but last season teams only competed in a limited number of duals during the regular season as a way to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Class AA also started competing a week later than normal and missed the Sidney Invitational.
The fact that Drake may have been the new “poster boy” for the Golden Bears if not for the pandemic and late start doesn’t matter to him.
“I don’t look into that stuff too much and just worry about getting better,” he says with a matter of fact demeanor and tone.
Hernandez said Drake has never been one to focus on statistics. Instead, Hernandez said Drake concentrates on what is in his control, such as personal improvement.
“He would have possibly been No. 1 all time in wins at West,” Hernandez said. “That’s irrelevant to him. His goal is to win a state title and finish his career with that. Stats aren’t important to Drake.”
While stats aren’t something Rhodes thinks a lot about, one statistic that Drake has achieved is particularly impressive to Hernandez. To date, 89% of Rhodes’ wins are bonus-point victories (major decision, technical fall or pin).
“That is really spectacular to do that in a four-year career,” Hernandez said.
The Bears were second at the Eastern AA divisional and were third in the latest AA wrestling rankings.
Rhodes said he believes the Bears will be able to contend for state hardware.
“We’ve been working pretty hard and the team is getting pretty good,” Rhodes said. “It’s fun to watch. Hopefully we can show it this weekend. Everyone is capable of doing well.
“I’m hoping we can pull it together and get top three, maybe even one as a team. I feel like we can do it and anything can happen.”
When asked what has been key for him in his development as a wrestler, Rhodes credited his various teammates and coaches over the years. And, Drake admits to having a great will to succeed.
“I would just say probably good coaches and teammates around me,” said Rhodes. “I feel like I have a pretty good drive that makes me want to work hard every day. I feel like that has brought me a long ways.”
