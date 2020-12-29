BUTTE – The Panthers return four all-conference wrestlers from last season but on Dec. 18 during Jefferson wrestling’s Purple and Gold intersquad meet, it was some of the freshmen who surprised the spectators as well upperclassmen they grappled with.
This bodes well for head coach Troy Humphrey’s squad. Not only does it show him that the future of the program is bright, but the younger crop of wrestlers can help light a fire under some of the older kids.
“I guess one of the biggest positives was that this freshman class is ready to roll,” said Humphrey. “They’re super competitive and there were some upsets that I was surprised to see. That was a wake-up call for some of the older wrestlers, and also it was encouraging for the freshmen that saw they could do this.”
With a whopping total of 21 student-athletes out for the wrestling team this year coupled with the fact the freshmen are already “well-seasoned,” as Humphrey put it, securing a varsity spot is going to be extremely competitive.
“Certainly you have leadership within those upperclassmen and the freshmen can really learn from them, but I tell you, these freshmen are pushing my upperclassmen,” Humphrey said. “You’ve got to earn a varsity spot. Nothing’s given away and nothing’s for sure. That raises the ability of the room as well. If you have to scrap for your job – for your starting spot – that makes a big difference.”
If anyone’s spot is 100% safe, it is probably 103-pound Leo Anderson, 113-pound Dominick Davis, 138-pound John Armstrong and 285-pound Matt Riehl.
“Leo is probably our feature wrestler,” Humphrey said. “He’s a two-time all-conference and two-time all-state wrestler. He’s a junior now and he’s 2-for-2 at the state tournament as a freshman and sophomore. He placed fourth as a freshman and third as a sophomore at state.”
According to Humphrey, Anderson plans on wrestling at 103 pounds again this year and a state title is very prominent on his radar.
Davis, a senior, has two all-conference awards under his belt. Armstrong, a sophomore, and Riehl, a senior, also earned all-conference a season ago.
It will be interesting to see how the Panthers are able to improve upon last year because like every school across the country, the offseason was not ideal.
“We would have had to do noncontact drills,” Humphrey said. “So in the summer we didn’t do that; we didn’t do our camps like we normally would. However, once the football and cross-country seasons were over for us, then we started into open mats. At first it was no-contact. We started with speed drills, strength drills and that kind of stuff. But, of course, no contact until we were cleared for contact. Then we jumped into some live wrestling.”
As for the sanitation protocols to hinder the spread of COVID-19, Humphrey explained that that sort of thing was already second nature for wrestling programs.
“Of course there’s a lot of apprehension out there because people are thinking, ‘Well, wrestling is a contact sport, and should we even be doing it?’ We’re actually able to maintain a lot of safety measures,” he said. “You have to understand that many precautions have been in place, in wrestling, since forever to ward off things like staph infections or ringworm or blood contagions. We kept our facilities clean and disinfected since day one. Having to do that to our facilities is nothing new. We’re constantly on top of the kids for personal hygiene anyway because something like ring worm, which is actually a fungus not a bug or a parasite, is very contagious. If a couple athletes have it, then it can spread throughout your team."
With zero positive cases within the program and only two days missed because of a pause due to contact tracing, Jefferson is ready to open the season. On Saturday the Panthers travel to Choteau for a triangular with Fairfield and Choteau.
