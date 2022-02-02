BUTTE — In the second year of super divisionals for Class B-C wrestling, the Jefferson Panthers will arrive at the Butte Civic Center on Friday with a chance to repeat as Western B-C champions.
Jefferson has had its sights set on the next two weekends since the offseason began last March. While practices won’t be physically demanding as teams across the state recover from bumps or bruises they’ve accumulated throughout the year, the Panthers remain locked in mentally with the state tournament not far off.
“Talking to the kids about goals, and ‘where do you want to be?’,” said Jefferson coach Troy Humphrey. “’Where on the podium, do you see yourself?’ … Visualize and going through that stuff, and that seems to make a big difference in preparing these kids mentally, because we've been competing well in these big tournaments all year.”
Previously, there were four divisional tournaments that qualified four competitors at each weight class for the state tournament. Now with two divisions, the east and west send eight from each class for the 16-wrestler bracket.
The No. 3 Panthers are fresh off a dual victory over No. 1 Huntley Project at the Class B-C Dual Championships last weekend en route to a first-place finish at the event. They also capped off a perfect 17-0 record in duals for the season.
But the state tournament at the Metra in Billings is a different animal.
“A dual team is just a different dynamic and you're trying to strategize,” said Panthers coach Troy Humphrey. “Against Huntley, we wrestled a number of kids up a weight class, and you're trying to get the best matchups. Whereas in the individual tournaments, of course, they're wrestling at the weight that they weighed in at. And so, you know, it's a little different.”
While Glasgow and Huntley Project, No. 1 and 2 at state in 2021, ran away from the field last season, Jefferson finished 10th with 68 points. They were part of a group of six teams that accumulated between 68-78 points. If three or four matches – which can come down to razor-thin edges and small margins for error – went a different way, the Panthers could have easily found themselves in fifth place instead of 10th.
With the main objective for a team being total points, the more bodies a squad can send to state, the better. Increased opportunities for winning matches mean a better chance at a podium finish. So even though a divisional title might like small potatoes in comparison to a state title, a strong showing this weekend in Butte could catapult the Panthers into the mix for some hardware come Feb. 12.
Last season, Jefferson was able to qualify eight wrestlers for the state tournament. This year, Humphrey estimates the Panthers will have somewhere between eight and 12.
“That’s certainly what we're shooting for, again, is getting as many (as we can) to that state tournament,” he said. “Team depth is huge. And obviously, a team with 10 wrestlers is going to score more than a team of three, four or five.”
The other fairly obvious part of a state-tournament run is having wrestlers who can win matches, and then keep winning matches. There are currently three Panthers ranked prominently in this week’s coaches’ poll: No. 2 Leo Anderson at 113, No. 4 Cameron Mikesell at 126 and No. 4 John Armstrong at 145.
“(Anderson) is having a great season,” Humphrey said. “He only has four losses on the year and one of those is early on in the Cascade Tournament, the first tournament of the year, to Brayden Linville of Three Forks. He’s No. 1 ranked (at 113) and they haven't been able to match up again since then.”
The poll indicates that coaches across the state estimate that Jefferson is likely to have three wrestlers battling to place on the final day of state. Humphrey, who has watched his team progress all season, is optimistic for more.
The Panthers will be empty at 103, 138 and 285, but they’ll be doubling up in multiple classes. At 120, Dayton Brown and Leighton LaFromboise, Humphrey estimates, both could see the podium at divisionals at punch their tickets to state.
Doubling up with Anderson at 113 is Dylan Mikesell, who has flown under the radar in terms of the weekly polls but has put together a great season after a strong finish at state in 2021.
“He doesn't show up in the rankings and I think he's underrated,” Humphrey said. “But he got fourth in the state last year as well. In that weight class, we can certainly score a lot of points.”
Before the 2021 season, Humphrey said in an interview with The Montana Standard that Jefferson would be a wrestling school to keep an eye on due in part to a promising young group of talented wrestlers coming through the program. In addition to simply winning matches because they’re talented, having skilled wrestlers throughout the roster helps the whole team improve because they practice with each other.
“When you have that amount of talent in your room, it's amazing when these people come in and they're a little green at wrestling, just how much they can improve in a year,” Humphrey reiterated Wednesday. “They're having to spar every day with a steak place or an all- conference wrestler, and it makes a huge difference with your team. I think it just grows so much faster; your abilities rise so much.”
It appears that notion is coming to fruition after Jefferson’s impressive success as a team during the regular season, and in a little more than two weeks we will know just how much progress the Panthers have made at the state level.
“And we only have three seniors on the roster this year,” Humphrey added. “So we're not going to graduate a pile of wrestlers and then you won't hear from Jefferson next year. We're going to be back and storming through next year as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.