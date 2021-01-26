ANACONDA — The Jefferson Panthers traveled to Anaconda on Tuesday where they pulled off a surprising 45-21 rout over the Copperheads in The Snake Pit. The Panthers have now won three duals in a row.
The first two match ups were some of the closest between the two teams. Leo Anderson (Jefferson) defeated defending state champion Nate Blodnick (Anaconda) after 4 overtimes, then Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson) won by decision against Anaconda's Christian Miller.
"I really thought this dual would be close and it started off that way," Jefferson coach Troy Humphrey said. "To win in this fashion I never expected it. I'm proud of my team because they wrestled their hearts out, and it'll be a happy bus ride."
The Panthers went on to achieve three quick pins through Christian Davis, Dayton Brown and Zack Supalla. Tommy Sawyer achieved the Copperheads' first victory through forfeit, putting the Panthers lead at 24-6.
It was after Sawyer's victory by forfeit that the Copperheads won through competition. Joe Williams (Anaconda) defeated Colman Thornton by decision, and it would be the first and last time a Copperhead saw victory.
"I'm very proud of myself, I was the only one to win a real match," Williams said. "We have to work harder, work every day and work our butts off."
Williams, a junior at Anaconda, said that after graduation he plans to join the Marines, and that wrestling is still a bit new to him, despite being one of the team's most consistent performers.
Anaconda wrestling coach Joe Casey said he was proud of Williams and his effort, but also said that the team has a lot of work to do going forward. The Copperheads are still a young team, some of which is still learning the basics of the sport, according to Casey.
"All the hard effort he's (Williams) put in is paying off, and he showed us on the mat today. He has an attitude that he does not want to give up and we saw that tonight," Casey said.
"We have a lot of young kids and we have to instill the basics in them, then show them more advanced techniques that they can take with them and forward for the rest of the season. All these kids fought and didn't back away and you know, it takes a lot of guts to be out here on the mat."
After Williams's win, Keaton Poulsen defeated Anaconda's Justin Jette in just over 90 seconds. Then, Braeden Jones won by decision over Anaconda's Carter Sampson after two forfeits.
Matt Riehl closed out the night for Jefferson, and defeated Lane Layman with a pin that took just over 90 seconds. Humphrey said even though his team was missing a few varsity wrestlers, inexperienced wrestlers filled the void well on Tuesday.
"We're living day-by-day with all the changes and COVID, we're just happy to be here and compete," he said. "This is a fun place to compete in, The Snake Pit, we always enjoy it."
