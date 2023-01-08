BILLINGS — A recurring theme seemed to play out in high school wrestling action on Saturday.
The second-ranked Billings West boys won their second consecutive tournament and for the first time have won two tourneys in a season in veteran coach Jeremy Hernandez’ tenure with the Golden Bears.
The Billings Senior girls also captured their second straight tournament with a win at the Tom LeProwse Invitational in Bozeman, having also won the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic before Christmas break.
And the top-ranked Kalispell Flathead boys won for the second time at an out-of-state tourney this season, scoring 294 points to take first place at the Pacific Northwest Classic in Spokane Valley, Washington.
The Flathead boys weren’t the only Brave Brawlers celebrating on Saturday. The Flathead girls team won an invitational in Ronan, giving the program a second title over the weekend.
Flathead on a roll
The back-to-back State AA champion Braves won their third tourney of the season by outdistancing Mead, Washington, 294-227.5 over the weekend.
The Braves also own a win at the season-opening Mining City Duals, and another at the Tri-State wrestling tourney in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Dec. 17.
Next up for the Brave Brawlers will be the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula this coming weekend.
“The team is wrestling really well right now,” said Flathead coach Jeff Thompson. “It is nice to get outside the state and expose our wrestlers to some other competition. We are excited to get back (to wrestling in Montana). It is the final run here. The Rocky Mountain, of course, is one of the most popular tourneys on our schedule and a lot of bragging rights go with that tournament in the state. Hopefully we have a great weekend at the Rocky.”
The Braves are looking forward to competing in Missoula as the Rocky is one of the premier tourneys in the state. One of the reasons Flathead is ready for competing in Missoula is they’ll see several other AA teams, including West. The Golden Bears, who Flathead defeated in the Mining City Duals 53-18 for the title, don't normally compete at the Jug Beck.
“We are very excited to wrestle the toughest teams back in Montana and really excited to have Billings West at the Rocky Mountain Classic,” said Thompson. “That makes the tournament more exciting and tougher and we are always up for a good challenge.”
Flathead placed eight wrestlers in the finals at the Pacific Northwest Classic with Gabe Lake (160 pounds, 19-1 record), Anders Thompson (170, 21-0), Noah Poe-Hatten (182, 18-2) and Sawyer Troupe (195, 18-1) placing first and Aiden Downing (126, 17-3), Logan Stansberry (145, 15-5), Cade Troupe (152, 18-2), and Gunnar Thompson (170, 19-1) finishing second.
Twin brothers Anders and Gunnar Thompson chose not to wrestle the finale at 170 pounds, so Anders was awarded the forfeit win.
“Being twins and wrestling each other since they were five years old, there was no way they were going to wrestle each other in competition,” said coach Thompson, who is also Anders’ and Gunnar’s father. “Gunnar is coming on and has improved by leaps and bounds the last year and month. His confidence is extremely high. For him to make the finals says a lot for where his wrestling is right now.
“Anders is kind of on a different level right now. He is trying to find some competition and will get tested at the Rocky Mountain this weekend and is very excited to do that. He is putting so much time in. He gave up football this year to put in more time on the mat and wrestled in the Super 32 this fall (in North Carolina) and won some matches there and wrestled in the preseason nationals. He loves the sport and lives and breathes it and it is really starting to show on the mat.”
Diesel Thompson (113, 16-4) placed third in Spokane Valley, William Barnes (120), Gannon Wisher (132, 16-4) and Xander Winter (182) were fourth, and Dane Lake (138, 14-4) was fifth.
Diesel Thompson isn’t a son of coach Thompson, although that is a question the coach often is asked.
There are three sets of brothers on the Flathead team in twins Gunnar and Anders Thompson, Gabe and Dane Lake, and Cade and Sawyer Troupe.
Thompson said Gabe Lake will wrestle at North Idaho College next year. Cade and Sawyer Troupe are the sons of two-time Iowa State All-American Dan Troupe Thompson said.
Overall, Thompson was proud of how his wrestlers represented Montana in Spokane Valley.
“This group of wrestlers put in a lot of hard work over the offseason and it is really starting to show in their wrestling,” he said. “It is also some bragging rights for the state of Montana and our wrestling. We go over to Spokane, which everyone knows is a hotbed of wrestling, and to win that tournament and the Tri-State a couple weeks before says a lot about how tough Montana wrestling is right now.”
As for the Flathead girls, while Thompson wasn’t in Ronan to watch the team compete he’s had good reports from the Flathead coaches who were there. He is looking forward to seeing how the girls squad, which has won the first two Montana state female tourneys, competes in Missoula.
“We are a very young girls team. We are seeing improvement each and every time they step on the mat,” he said. “Our goal, of course, for the girls is to be ready by the state tournament and to peak at the state tournament. We have a lot of growth and potential for the girls team. The more competition they get, the better they’ll be.”
West Golden Bears continue to excel
In Bozeman, Billings West finished the Tom LeProwse Invitational with a two-day total of 180 points to win the tourney. Great Falls was second with 168, Belgrade third with 164 and Billings Senior fourth with 160.
“It’s the first time we’ve won it in a long time,” said Hernandez. “I feel really good about how the team wrestled as a group. We did what we needed to do to win the tournament. We lost some tough matches, but that is how you learn. We get back to the room and start training for (Billings) Skyview on Tuesday.”
Prior to the Christmas break, the Golden Bears won the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic for the second straight season.
Makael Aguayo (103) and Zach Morse (113) placed first for West.
West will be competing in the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula this coming weekend, while Senior and Skyview will be at the always-tough Cowboy in Miles City.
“It’s a good thing for us. Every AA school but the Billings schools go there,” Hernandez said of competing in Missoula. “This is the first time (for us) and it’s a great opportunity for us. This is the first time we've ever had this opportunity to go compete in this tournament.
“It’s a good tournament. We get to see the Kalispell schools up there, which we want to see before state and get a chance to wrestle them at a tournament and see how our tournament team matches up with them and the other AA schools.”
Hernandez was also pleased with his JV team’s performance over the weekend as the Bears won the Columbus Invitational, 302.5-229.5, over Three Forks.
“Those JV kids are a big reason of why we can have a good chance of winning the state tournament,” he said. “Depth has really helped Flathead win state titles and we are hoping our JVs do the same thing for us this year.”
Senior girls hold off Butte for victory
Billings Senior used a strong placing round to down Butte, 224-211, for the team title at the LeProwse meet.
Billings Skyview finished with 165.5 points for third.
The Broncs had 14 placers, including champion Rylee Kogolshak at 165 pounds, and won 10 of 14 placing matches.
First-year Broncs coach Charlie Klepps said those placing-round victories were key to victory. Entering the placing rounds, Senior led Butte by eight points Klepps said.
“Sometimes it’s close. Sometimes you are bummed and wrestling for fifth instead of third and third instead of first,” Klepps said. “So to come out there and get that last win on the day is really good.”
“I’m just happy they were able to finish on a high note.”
Kendal Tucker, a two-time state champion for the Broncs, missed the meet as “she tweaked her ribs” Klepps said.
“She could have wrestled this weekend, but we made the choice to be ready to wrestle for the rest of the season,” he said.
The Broncs, along with Skyview and West, will be at the Cowgirl tourney in Miles City this weekend.
“I’m excited. It is a historic tournament. It is one of the older ones and the second annual girls one and that is cool to see,” Klepps said. “The girls are ready to go. We started rolling a little bit the second day (in Bozeman) and it will lead into practice and the next weekend for sure.”
