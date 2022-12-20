COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kalispell Flathead Braves Brawlers won the two-day 51st annual Tri-State wrestling tournament that concluded on Saturday here.
It is the first time Flathead has won the event since 2008 according to coach Jeff Thompson.
The two-time defending Class AA state champions finished with 248.5 points. Post Falls (Idaho) was second with 229.5 points and Orting (Washington) third with 218 points.
At 170 pounds, Anders Thompson finished first for Flathead. He was also named the Outstanding Wrestler of the prestigious tourney.
At 160 pounds, Gabe Lake also wrestled to the championship for Flathead.
The 10 placers for the Braves included: 98 pounds, Dayton Naldrett, 8th; 113, Diesel Thompson, 3rd; 145, Logan Stansberry, 7th; 152, Cade Troupe, 3rd; 160, Gabe Lake, 1st; 170, Anders Thompson, 1st; 170, Gunnar Thompson, 3rd; 182, Xander Winter, 8th; 182, Noah Poe-Hatten, 2nd; 195, Sawyer Troupe, 3rd.
“What a great weekend for Flathead wrestling! It was just so fun to watch this team's momentum as the tournament progressed. The tougher the matches, the better this team performs! This team just never backs down. We were very aggressive and always looked to strike first," Thompson, who noted the tourney is considered one of the toughest in the Northwest United States, said in an email to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "We won six of seven matches in the blood round. Gabe Lake made it two in a row winning Tri-State last year and again this year, making him the only two-time Tri-State champion in Flathead wrestling history. Anders Thompson at 170 pounds put on a technical clinic in the finals with a 16-6 major decision. His brother Gunnar, also at 170, wrestled eight matches this weekend, placing third. Diesel Thompson had the tournament of his life, placing third at 113. Brothers Cade and Sawyer Troupe both had outstanding tournaments placing third.”
Flathead is the top-ranked team in the Class AA boys wrestling rankings and also won the Mining City Duals.
