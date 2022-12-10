BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place.
When the mats cleared after two long days of wrestling, a familiar team was victorious. Kalispell Flathead defeated Billings West in the finals, 53-18, to win the tournament for the second consecutive year.
“This is one of those teams that is really special,” Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson said. “The hard work is paying off, these guys put in the effort for 12 months of the year, and they’ve earned this.”
It was a tough final match for Billings West, but a successful tournament overall. The finals appearance was their first at the Mining City Duals since 1994.
“We did really well,” Billings West head coach Jeremy Hernandez said. “We kind of shut down a little bit against Flathead but they are a tough team. We would wrestle them every week if we could because we want that competition to get better.”
South Fremont (ID) gave Flathead their closest match of the weekend but was defeated 37-22. The defending three-time state champions from Idaho finished in third place.
“We came here to wrestle teams like Flathead. We had some great battles, it didn’t turn out in our favor, but we’re glad we wrestled such a great team,” South Fremont head coach Tanner Sprenkle, a four-time state champion at Billings Senior from 2008-11, said.
Butte finished in fourth place and was 4-2 on the weekend. After defeating Great Falls in the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs fell to Billings West and South Fremont.
Back-to-back pins by Kip Pumnea and Reid Whitlock gave Butte a 24-22 lead in the semifinals, but West finished strong to come out on top, 46-24.
“The kids wrestled phenomenally,” Butte head coach Cory Johnston said. “We’ve got such a young crew, what I liked best was the way we responded when we went down. Those are the things that you can’t teach.”
Despite the results, a big tournament field of 24 teams with all of the Montana AA schools in attendance gave every team a chance to test their skills early in the season.
Along with the excitement of wrestling season being back, coaches were glad to give their team an opportunity to prepare for the big moments later in the season.
“Our goal early in the season is not typically results, but our performance. I could see the improvements, our wrestlers are getting better,” Thompson said.
That is a notion that many coaches conveyed. This point of the season is all in preparation for the State tournament in Billings at the end of the year.
“Mainly, our thing is that it’s all practice until February, we really harp on that,” Johnston said. “Every match we go into, we know we’ll be better for the next one.”
