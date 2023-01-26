Glacier High

Glacier High School in Kalispell. 

 Flathead Beacon

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9.

According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease-and-desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.

