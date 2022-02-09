BUTTE — There's a lot going on during a multi-day high school wrestling tournament.
Whether it's team trainers or coaches attending to another bloody nose, or maybe those same coaches are barking orders to one of their wrestlers from the corner of the mat.
Maybe the crowd cheering progressively louder as the two grapplers they've been fixated on head to another overtime.
A tournament official grabs the microphone and instructs two more wrestlers to report to their mat to check in, all the while people from all over the state are darting every which way around the perimeter of the venue.
Amidst all the chaos are Nate Blodnick and Tommy Sawyer, usually calmly sitting or standing together near one of their coaches or watching one of their Copperheads teammates.
Best friends who have grown up wrestling together in Anaconda, they match the focus and intensity of the event but without any extra animation. Once in a while one will lean in and say something to the other. It's impossible to hear what they're talking about, but that's fine.
Their collective body of work speaks for itself. There's no mystery as to why they've had the success they've had. The Copperheads' junior standouts have gone above and beyond the call since they stepped on campus as freshman. Blodnick and Sawyer don't have to shout to get their teammates' attention. Leading by example works just fine.
"A lot of our team is our age and younger," said Blodnick, who won the 103-pound state championship as a freshman two years ago. "Before this year, we didn't really have much upperclassmen and we just kind of had to go in and fill that (leadership) role. And I think it's made our team what it is today."
Blodnick said that increased participation in offseason training has helped the Copperheads improve both individually and as a team. He said that coach Joe Casey has always been willing to open up the gym for anyone and everyone. This group has taken advantage of opportunities to work and it's paid off.
"My freshman year the seniors said they didn't do very much (during the offseason)," said Sawyer, who has been ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds for much of this year. "But then we showed up and we started actually working hard and it shows."
"Getting kids that want to be there and want to put in the time is a big thing," Blodnick said. "And just the the overall commitment; there are a lot more kids now that really want to be here."
Blodnick, 103, and Sawyer, 138, both took second place during last weekend's Western B-C divisionals at the Butte Civic Center. In addition to Blodnick and Sawyer, podium finishes by Christian Miller (fourth at 120), Joe Williams (seventh at 132) and Aiden Miller (sixth at 205) helped the Copperheads qualify five wrestlers for Friday and Saturday's state tournament in Billings.
Anaconda's leaders, while soft-spoken and humble, seem to enjoy their individual success just like anyone else. They've been ranked in the top-3 at their weight classes in almost every coaches' poll this season. But what they really enjoy is seeing each other succeed.
"I think we feed a lot off each other," Sawyer said. "I think we like seeing each other succeed and it pushes us harder."
"It's so fun to have someone out there in the finals with you and out there winning," Blodnick said. "And having someone who is willing to go to the gym for a little workout, you know, and get some good wrestling in. It's nice to have someone here to do all that with and kind of share that with."
If all goes according to plan, the two friends could both be competing for hardware and cheering each other on during Saturday's B-C championship matches at the Metra.
