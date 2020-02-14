There are 35 wrestlers who have won four-straight individual wrestling titles in Montana prep wrestling history.
Here they are in chronological order:
Wrestler, school(s), years (weights)
1. *-Gene Davis, Missoula Sentinel, 1960-63 (95-103-112-133)
2. Jim Darlington, Ronan, 1973-76 (145-167-185-185)
3. Colin Lybeck, Chester, 1974-77 (98-126-132-138)
4. Tim Mayer, Arlee, 1979-82 (98-112-119-132)
5. Matt Campbell, Havre-Missoula Hellgate, 1979-82 (98-112-119-119)
6. T.J. Campbell, Havre-Kalispell Flathead, 1984-87 (98-112-126-138)
7. Bill Zadick, Great Falls, 1988-91 (98-112-119-135)
8. Chris Currier, Colstrip, 1990-93 (112-112-125-130)
9. Mike Zadick, Great Falls, 1994-97 (105-112-125-135)
10. Eric Dunmire, Butte, 1995-98 (105-112-119-125)
11. Chris Nedens, Hardin, 1998-2001 (119-130-140-140)
12. *-Beau Malia, Billings Skyview, 2001-2004 (105-119-119-130)
13. Joe Lauer, Billings Skyview, 2001-04 (125-135-140-145)
14. Cole Dallaserra, Butte, 2003-06 (105-119-140-145)
15. Jesse Obergfell, Sidney, 2004-07 (98-105-112-119)
16. Ryan Leonard, Cascade, 2005-08 (98-112-125-130)
17. Hunter Azure, Poplar, 2007-10 (119-125-135-145)
18. *-Jade Rauser, Townsend, 2008-11 (98-105-119-119)
19. Tanner Sprenkle, Billings Senior, 2008-11 (119-125-130-135)
20. Luke Schlosser, Conrad, 2009-12 (98-105-112-119)
21. Luke Zeiger, Glasgow, 2009-12 (112-130-135-140)
22. Cole Mendenhall, Great Falls, 2009-12 (98-119-130-140)
23. Benjamin Stroh, Chinook, 2009-12 (160-171-189-189)
24. Gresh Jones, Sidney, 2012-15 (112-119-120-126)
25. Matt Weber, Forsyth, 2012-15 (112-125-126-138)
26. Jarrett Degen, Belgrade, 2013-16 (125-132-138-145)
27. Luke Weber, Forsyth, 2013-16 (135-145-160-152)
28. Jase Stokes, Havre, 2014-17 (152-160-182-205)
29. Sawyer Degen, Belgrade, 2014-17 (98-113-126-138)
30. Clayton Currier, Colstrip, 2014-17 (113-120-132-138)
31. Parker Filius, Havre, 2014-17 (138-145-152-145)
32. Charlie Klepps, Billings Senior, 2015-2018 (103-113-120-132)
33. Jackson Currier, Colstrip, 2016-19 (120-126-138-138)
34. Martin Wilkie, Havre, 2016-19 (120-126-145-145)
35. Michael Weber, Forsyth, 2016-19 (126-145-145-152)
*- Unbeaten in high school career
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.