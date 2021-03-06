There are 37 wrestlers who have won four-straight individual wrestling titles in Montana prep wrestling history. 

Here they are in chronological order:

Wrestler, school(s), years (weights)

 1. *-Gene Davis, Missoula Sentinel, 1960-63 (95-103-112-133)

2. Jim Darlington, Ronan, 1973-76 (145-167-185-185)

3. Colin Lybeck, Chester, 1974-77 (98-126-132-138)

4. Tim Mayer, Arlee, 1979-82 (98-112-119-132)

5. Matt Campbell, Havre-Missoula Hellgate, 1979-82 (98-112-119-119)

6. T.J. Campbell, Havre-Kalispell Flathead, 1984-87 (98-112-126-138)

7. Bill Zadick, Great Falls, 1988-91 (98-112-119-135)

8. Chris Currier, Colstrip, 1990-93 (112-112-125-130)

9. Mike Zadick, Great Falls, 1994-97 (105-112-125-135)

10. Eric Dunmire, Butte, 1995-98 (105-112-119-125)

11. Chris Nedens, Hardin, 1998-2001 (119-130-140-140)

12. *-Beau Malia, Billings Skyview, 2001-2004 (105-119-119-130)

13. Joe Lauer, Billings Skyview, 2001-04 (125-135-140-145)

14. Cole Dallaserra, Butte, 2003-06 (105-119-140-145)

15. Jesse Obergfell, Sidney, 2004-07 (98-105-112-119)

16. Ryan Leonard, Cascade, 2005-08 (98-112-125-130)

17. Hunter Azure, Poplar, 2007-10 (119-125-135-145)

18. *-Jade Rauser, Townsend, 2008-11 (98-105-119-119)

19. Tanner Sprenkle, Billings Senior, 2008-11 (119-125-130-135)

20. Luke Schlosser, Conrad, 2009-12 (98-105-112-119)

21. Luke Zeiger, Glasgow, 2009-12 (112-130-135-140)

22. Cole Mendenhall, Great Falls, 2009-12 (98-119-130-140)

23. Benjamin Stroh, Chinook, 2009-12 (160-171-189-189)

24. Gresh Jones, Sidney, 2012-15 (112-119-120-126)

25. Matt Weber, Forsyth, 2012-15 (112-125-126-138)

26. Jarrett Degen, Belgrade, 2013-16 (125-132-138-145)

27. Luke Weber, Forsyth, 2013-16 (135-145-160-152)

28. Jase Stokes, Havre, 2014-17 (152-160-182-205)

29. Sawyer Degen, Belgrade, 2014-17 (98-113-126-138)

30. Clayton Currier, Colstrip, 2014-17 (113-120-132-138)

31. Parker Filius, Havre, 2014-17 (138-145-152-145)

32. Charlie Klepps, Billings Senior, 2015-2018 (103-113-120-132)

33. Jackson Currier, Colstrip, 2016-19 (120-126-138-138)

34. Martin Wilkie, Havre, 2016-19 (120-126-145-145)

35. Michael Weber, Forsyth, 2016-19 (126-145-145-152)

36. Leif Schroeder, Bozeman, 2017-20 (113-126-132-138)

37. *-Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown, 2018-21 (113-126-126-132)

*- Unbeaten in high school career

