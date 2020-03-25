GREAT FALLS — Luis Carranza, who led the Great Falls Bison to the State AA wrestling title this year as interim head coach, has been recommended by the Great Falls Public Schools Athletic Department to become the Bison's head coach.
The recommendation is pending school board approval, according to a press release issued by GFPS on Wednesday.
Carranza was an assistant coach at Great Falls for seven years under Steve Komac before being elevated to interim head coach. Komac had left the Bison to become interim head coach at the University of Providence last September and Carranza was named interim head coach of the Bison.
Komac is now the head coach at UP.
Carranza is a health enhancement teacher at Great Falls High.
