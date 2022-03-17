BILLINGS — “March Matness” is upon us.
We’ve all heard of “March Madness” and the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Well, the Montana State AAU Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Friday through Sunday is part of what unofficially is known as “March Matness.”
Shane Gorder and his wife Lisa Gorder, both with the Sidney Wrestling club and officials with the Montana AAU, explained the reasoning for the nickname, saying they first remember Sidney Eagles wrestling coach Guy Melby using the phrase.
The first weekend of March is the middle school boys and girls state tournament in Lewistown, the next is the Brodie Gorder Memorial in Sidney, followed by the state AAU folkstyle this weekend at Metra. The Montana Open wrestling tournament is next weekend at First Interstate Arena.
Along with the NCAA hoops tourneys, the NCAA Division I wrestling championships are this weekend in Detroit.
“That’s why coach Melby calls it March Matness,” explained Shane Gorder. “It kind of goes along with basketball and the NCAA finals wrapping up. March is crazy.”
Aden Graves of Sidney, who joined the four-time state high school champions club in February at the Metra, said he has been competing in the AAU state folkstyle tourney since he started wrestling. This will be his last time competing in the event.
“It’s a good tournament to go to ever since we were little,” he said. “I look forward to it. It’s a good Montana competition.”
Over 1,500 wrestlers were registered for the AAU state folkstyle tourney this weekend. There were 71 clubs that will have boys competing, and 72 with girls as of Thursday. Online registration was still available through 10 a.m. Friday at trackwrestling.com. There is also onsite registration until 10 a.m. Friday at the Metra.
Wrestlers from Montana and bordering states — like Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho — that don’t offer a state AAU tournament can compete. Wrestlers from Canada are also eligible.
The competition begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. for those in the schoolboy through elite divisions. Wrestling will conclude at 9 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, the tot and bantam divisions will be contested from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; midget through novice from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and schoolboy through elite from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, wrestlers in brackets that weren’t concluded on Saturday will begin wrestling at 9 a.m.
The host teams are the Project Wrestling Club and the Sidney Wrestling Club.
It is the first time the AAU folkstyle state tourney has been held in the Magic City in many years.
Last year, the event was in Kalispell and it was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus. The Gorders said the tourney was held at “at least” 10 years at Great Falls High before that. A Gazette story from May of 2008 said the Darkhorse Wrestling Club had hosted the state AAU folkstyle tourney the last six years at Billings Senior and the tourney had 1,200 wrestlers compete the year before at the school.
“Great Falls had hosted I don’t remember how many years in a row and it’s outgrown their facility, especially with female wrestling growing,” said Tim Kaczmarek of the Project Wrestling Club, who is serving as the co-director of the tourney along with Shane Gorder. “It’s an exciting venue to wrestle in and in Billings there’s a lot more hotels and motels and restaurant choices.”
Kaczmarek noted 1,300 to 1,400 wrestlers is the average number who participate, but he was hoping for between 1,600 to 1,700 grapplers competing. The ages of those wrestling is approximately age 5 through 18, said Kaczmarek.
In the future, Kaczmarek said he’d also like to have the event at the Metra. To that end representatives of the two host clubs, with at least 100 volunteers, said they’ll work their hardest so AAU membership wants to come back to the facility in the years to come.
“We want it to run smooth and be a good experience for everyone and to keep it at the Metra and keep running it and having people have a good experience with it,” Kaczmarek said.
Lisa Gorder said the Billings community has been very receptive to the tournament.
“This is an honor to bring it to Billings,” she said.
“The location is great and the community has been wonderful to work with. We have some great sponsors and Visit Billings has been a wonderful help.”
Shane Gorder said a highlight of the tournament is that the event is a qualifier for the AAU National Duals for Team Montana for middle school, freshman/sophomore, junior/senior, K-8 girls and 9-12 girls dual teams. The AAU National Duals tourney is in Des Moines, Iowa, April 8-10.
