BUTTE – Wrestling is more than just a sport for Butte High senior Mason Christian. It is a passion, a way of life and at times a full-time job.
Christian’s wrestling career began when he was 10 years old growing up in St. Joseph, Missouri. At that time, nobody would have guessed he would be a two-time Montana state champion when his high school career was all said and done.
Since moving to Butte prior to his freshman year, Christian’s main focus has been wrestling.
“He kind of beats to his own drum, which I think all great wrestlers do in a way. You have to be a different breed to have success in the sport. He always comes into the room ready to work and improve on the positions he needed to work on,” Butte High wrestling head coach Cory Johnston said.
He placed third at the state tournament as a sophomore wrestling at 182 pounds. Then as a junior he claimed his first state title, again wrestling at 182.
“The first one is always the best. Winning it the first time gave me the confidence to think I’d win it a second time,” Christian said.
There was no victory lap, though. With the goal of going back-to-back in mind, Christian got right back to work.
The offseason going into his senior season epitomizes Christian’s hard work and dedication. He practiced three times a week in the Butte and Three Forks areas and travelled across the nation for tournaments.
He logged some serious mileage, participating in tournaments in Virginia, North Carolina, Iowa and North Dakota. On top of it all, Christian spent 48 days in St. Louis at the Purler Wrestling Academy where he practiced for six hours each day.
It was an offseason full of training, but he would do it all over again if he could.
“I didn’t have much of a social life over the summer but I think it’s a fun trade-off. I got to travel the whole nation and make a bunch of friends along the way, so it’s definitely worth it. Honestly it’s living the life, at least it was for me,” Christian said.
Despite an offseason of hard work, his senior year was not all smooth sailing. Christian partially tore his MCL in the semifinals of the Tom LeProwse invitational in Bozeman on Jan. 7.
This forced him off the mat for nearly a month. The senior 205-pounder wrestled in one dual meet between his injury and the Western AA divisional tournament.
When Christian made his full return at the divisional in Butte, he had a surprise up his sleeve. With teammate Zach Tierney out due to injury, Christian bumped up to wrestle at the 285 pound weight class.
Wrestling two weight classes above where he won his last state title, Christian shined. In the finals matchup everyone expected, Christian defeated the 2021 state champion at 285, senior Talon Marsh of Helena Capital.
The job wasn’t finished though, as Christian and nearly everybody knew it would come down to another matchup with Marsh to decide which wrestler would claim their second state title.
That is exactly what happened at the state tournament in Billings, as Christian and Marsh each dominated their way to the state title bout.
With back-to-back state titles on the line, the hard work that Christian put in all offseason proved to be pivotal. The Butte heavyweight was in full control, pinning Marsh in the second period after building a 7-1 lead.
When his hand was raised, the gratification truly set in.
“It feels good, it’s definitely nice knowing that the hard work paid off. My senior year was really tough with my knee, it was really frustrating at times so it’s nice to know that it all worked out,” Christian said.
Between the injury, moving up two weight classes from the year before and the general difficulty of winning a state title, Christian pulled off the feat in amazing fashion.
For those around him, none of it is a surprise.
“It’s a huge accomplishment. It was a goal from the start of the season to go back-to-back and he worked all offseason with the goal in mind so it’s really not surprising. It’s definitely nice to see the sport reward him for the work he’s put in,” Johnston said.
It always goes back to Christian’s unwavering commitment. The offseason tournaments and 48 days spent wrestling in Missouri directly connect to his success.
The two-time state champion credits his love for the sport more than anything.
“With wrestling, if you want to be good at it, you have to love it. If you don’t love it, you won’t have the determination to put the work in,” Christian said. “My favorite part of every day is wrestling practice. It’s tough but I love it, I love getting better and pushing myself.”
Christian will continue his wrestling career at West Liberty University in West Virginia, one of the top teams in Division II.
Although he will be nearly 2,000 miles away from Butte, there is no doubt he will have plenty of fans cheering him on.
“When he walked off the mat for the final time, I told him ‘thanks for everything and for all your hard work, and now I can just be a fan’, I’m really excited to see what he does,” Johnston said.
Christian plans to major in biochemistry at West Liberty. Eventually, he has his eyes set on going to medical school and being an orthopedic surgeon.
Everything he has learned throughout his wrestling career will help him navigate his lofty goals and any other challenges he faces.
“Wrestling helps you to be patient and faithful. A lot of times with you question if you’re doing enough and if you’re getting better. So you just need to be patient, stick with it and believe in what you’re doing. I think it transfers over to a lot in life,” Christian said.
Overall, the dedication that Christian has showcased will serve as an example for young wrestlers in Butte to follow.
Being a two-time state champion did not happen by accident.
“To be really successful you have to put in the extra hours. Mason is a testament to that with all the hours he put in to achieve his goals. He’s shown that when you do the extra stuff you get the extra rewards,” Johnston said.
