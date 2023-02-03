BUTTE – The Montana High Schools Association AA Wrestling Western Divisionals got off to a good start at the Butte Civic Center on Friday.
A total of 148 boys and 69 girls participated in the opening of the meet.
BUTTE – The Montana High Schools Association AA Wrestling Western Divisionals got off to a good start at the Butte Civic Center on Friday.
A total of 148 boys and 69 girls participated in the opening of the meet.
Here is a list of bracket semifinalists in the boys' brackets:
103: Keegan Hunt (Butte), Dayton Naldrett (Flathead), Tyrese LeProwse (Butte), Aiden Sweat (Glacier).
113: Diesel Thompson (Flathead), Bryton Lenz (Sentinel), Joey Ward (Butte), Ryder McEwen (Butte).
120: Cashton Spolar (Capital), Connor Lamping (Helena), William Barnes (Flathead), Kade Wallace (Sentinel).
126: Hunter Rehn (Capital), Darren Fuller (Sentinel), Grady Winston (Butte), Aiden Downing (Flathead).
132: Teegan Vasquez (Glacier), Reid Whitlock (Butte), Gannon Wisher (Flathead), Kip Pumnea (Butte).
138: Bryton Hardesty (Butte), Connor Johnson (Glacier), JT Gehring (Helena), Dane Lake (Flathead).
145: Ian Mehrens (Helena, Karson Pumnea (Butte), Will Stepan (Butte), Logan Stansberry (Flathead).
152: Caleb Shine (Glacier), Joey Sandberg (Blue Sky), Lakoda Wieczorek (Flathead), Cade Troupe (Flathead).
160: Israel Moreno (Big Sky), Trey Hansen (Butte), Cole Graham (Capital), Gabe Lake (Flathead).
170: Anders Thompson (Flathead), Trevor Tucker (Sentinel), Conner Kovick (Capital), Gunnar Thompson (Flathead).
182: Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead), Noah Horn (Glacier), Alexander Beck (Sentinel), Dylan Graham (Capital).
205: Sawyer Troupe (Flathead), Kale Schonsberg (Butte), Tuff Adams Capital), Cohen Grunhuvd (Butte).
285: Talon Marsh (Capital), Kade Schleeman (Butte), Paul Mousel (Capital), Mason Christian (Butte).
Here are the semifinalists in the girls’ brackets:
100: Reina Koehler (Flathead, bye into finals), Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier), Peyton Liva (Butte).
107: Brooke Yeadon (Glacier), Mykel Lee (Flathead), Brinly Youso (Flathead), Kaylee LaPier (Butte).
114: Ariana Conklin (Glacier), Nicole Martens (Sentinel), Aydin Gonzales (Butte), Kaura Coles (Glacier).
120: Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte), Temree Payne-Taylor (Glacier), Taylor Lay (Capital), Bella Downing (Flathead).
126: Lucia Schlapfer (Big Sky), Kiera Lackey (Flathead), Jessalyn Hewitt (Glacier), Peyton Walker (Flathead).
132: Teya Edwards (Butte), Autum Thompson (Flathead), McKenna McCarthy (Flathead), Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte).
138: Lily Bennum (Capital), Clara Schuele (Helena), Audree Kushner (Flathead), Alivia Rinehart (Flathead).
145: Jasmine Cartwright (Glacier), Isabelle Brewer (Flathead), Hattie Morrow (Big Sky), Mattie Stepan (Butte).
152: Madisyn Frazier (Glacier), Reese Conkley (Flathead), Leila McKay (Capital), Bridget Smith (Flathead).
165: Hayla Hoffman (Butte), Ava Griswold (Flathead), Rylee Murgel (Helena), Bryton Kipp (Capital).
185: Leah Esser (Glacier), Elizabeth Henkins (Big Sky).
235: Lucille Libby (Flathead), Ashlee Wilcox (Butte), Makenna Bazo (Butte), Boston Howell (Flathead).
The Western AA Divisionals will continue at Butte Civic Center Saturday at 11 a.m.
Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.
Sports Editor, Montana Standard
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.