LAUREL — Miles City senior Damian Leidholt is determined and ready to take on all challengers.
Last year, Leidholt won his first Class A state championship in three trips to the finals and said stepping off the mat after the 3-2 victory over Keagan Campbell of Laurel at 138 pounds was extremely satisfying.
“It was a big relief because I was in the finals the last two years and came up short,” he said Saturday in Laurel as the Cowboys visited for a triangular. “I was second two years in a row and finally won it last year.”
Winning a state championship in front of thousands of wrestling fans at First Interstate Arena was the prize for his dedication to the sport.
“It’s huge, especially in the Metra. It’s a huge building and all the people, it’s nerve-racking,” said Leidholt. “The thought is in your head, ‘Will I ever be a state champion?’ You just have to keep training and don’t stop until you achieve it.”
Miles City coach Mike Etchemendy said Leidholt is driven to succeed.
Etchemendy remembered that to begin the 2019-20 season, Leidholt jumped at the chance to face Leif Schroeder of Bozeman at the season-opening Sidney Eagle Invitational and made the sacrifices to reach the weight class after football season ended. Schroeder would win the 138-pound bracket at the tourney and Leidholt claimed second but the Cowboy wanted the chance to compete against the best.
Schroeder would go on to win his fourth State AA title and is now on the Iowa wresting team.
“It’s not what he does, it’s who he is,” Etchemendy said of Leidholt. “I’ve never seen anybody like him. He loves to be challenged and never stops and never backs down. Last year, he dropped weight after the football season ended so he could wrestle Leif Schroeder at the Sidney Invite. He wanted to wrestle Leif Schroeder, that’s who he is.”
On Saturday in Laurel, Leidholt lost his first match against No. 2 ranked Jordan Darby of Sidney, 9-3, after Darby rallied for the win after trailing 3-1 in the last minute. Leidholt came into the 145-pound match ranked first in the Class A coaches poll in the weight class. Darby was the state champion at 132 pounds last year.
Leidholt won his second match on Saturday, 13-0, over Aden Winder of Laurel at 145 pounds.
This year, Leidholt would like nothing more than to cap his career with a second state title.
“That’s my plan,” he said. “I know it won’t be a walk in the park, but that’s what I’m shooting for.”
And, Leidholt knows that in order to to get better at wrestling he has to compete with the best.
“You don’t get any better wrestling kids you kick the crap out of,” he said. “If you go against the best you get noticed. That’s how you improve as a wrestler and get to the next level.”
Leidholt has started the past two years at outside linebacker for the Cowboys football team. This year, he also started at wide receiver.
A highlight of Leidholt’s career was being on the Cowboys’ state championship football team in 2019.
“It was really fun, especially having the playoff games and championship at home,” Leidholt recalled. “It was so cool to see and the fans, our stadium was completely packed full in the state title game.”
Last year, Miles City was third at the state wrestling tourney. While Sidney is the heavy favorite, Leidholt would like to end his senior year with another team trophy.
“I want to try and place in the top three at state for the team,” he said. “We are ranked No. 3, but it is early in the season. Our goal is to bring home a trophy again.”
