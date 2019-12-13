The Mining City Duals are back.
After an opening 52-16 loss to Butte, Missoula Sentinel responded strongly with a 48-24 win over Helena High to make their final day-one match with Frenchtown a winner-moves-on affair.
The Broncs, who also defeated Helena High 60-18, benefitted from four Sentinel weight forfeits to eventually win 51-21.0 Head coach Jesse Long said that while the win allowed his team to take the second spot in Pool 6, the bigger part of the victory was getting his team much-needed mat time.
“[Experience] is big for us,” Long said. “We’ve got four freshmen starting in our varsity lineup so it’s great that we can come here. We’re not going to win every match, but we’re at least going to build throughout the weekend. We’re going from getting pinned, to getting in close matches, to winning those close matches.”
While Frenchtown’s hopes of a tournament win are still alive, Sentinel’s loss knocks them out of the tournament. However, Spartans head coach Jeremy LaPorte shared the same sentiment as the opposing coach that knocked Sentinel out.
“We’re pretty young right now,” Laporte said. “We’ve got some inexperienced kids on varsity right now and are just trying to get them to learn to wrestle and compete at this level. We’ll get there, they were pretty scrappy today, but we definitely lost some matches today I thought we could have won.”
Many coaches at the tournament mentioned that performing well at the Butte Civic Center is the goal, but that the best part of the Mining City Duals is getting reps for younger or inexperienced wrestlers.
For Helena Capital head coach Jeff Mahana, the opportunity for underclassmen has been less of a choice rather than having to bob and weave around injuries.
“The kids are out competing,” Mahana said. “We keep getting bit by the injury bug, but they keep coming back and battling… We have five freshmen in our lineup like Hunter Rahn at 103, he’s out there battling every day. Seeing the tenacity of the kids and having them really push is exciting.”
Hunter Rahn responded to a loss against Billings West’ Jase Van Pelt with fall victories against Butte’s second team and Missoula Hellgate, which helped his team secure the second spot of Pool 4.
Great Falls, Bozeman and more sweep
Six pools saw six teams sweep on Friday, including Flathead, Bozeman, Billings West, Billings Senior, Butte and Great Falls, each finishing at the Butte Civic Center with a 3-0 record.
For Great Falls head coach Luis Carranza, the Bison’s wins over Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart(54-12), Polson(72-6) and Huntley Project (72-0) was the kind of start he and his team had talked about.
“We’ve been preaching about it all week,” Carranza said. “We have to start strong and finish strong. That’s a good first day, but we have a lot of work to do tomorrow… One of the biggest positives today, was that every single kid was ready to scrap.”
The Bison are looking to defend their title from last year’s Mining City Duals, and are coming off back-to-back tournament wins to open the year after the varsity and JV took victories at the Havre and Cascade Invitationals.
Billings Skyview wins rounds 2 and 3 to advance
After losing 42-25 to Pool 5’s winner Flathead in the opening round, Billings Skyview was in need of back-to-back wins over Ronan and Belgrade to ensure their place.
The Falcons dutifully answered, as Skyview defeated the Chiefs 57-12 and the Panthers 49-21 to lock up the second spot in Pool 5.
Falcons head coach Ben Sulser praised his team for rising to the challenge, specifically an underclassmen who went undefeated at the 160-pound and 152-pound slots in his Mining City Duals debut.
“Paolo Salminen, a freshmen,” Sulser said. “He’s nails, you know? He doesn’t care who he wrestles, he’s going to go out there and get after it.”
Salminen joined teammates Brenner Bushfield, Gentry Lamb and Hunter Ketchum as Skyview wrestlers who finished 3-0 as individuals.
“The kids are wrestling hard and battling,” Sulser said. “Pretty proud right now, getting up a lot of weights and I’m pumped… We still got some guys out of the lineup, that it hurts my stomach to see the scores, but I’m super proud of our team.”
Butte wins first Mining City Duals pool in five years
“Butte! Butte! Butte!”
The home crowd’s chants were vibrant and plentiful at the Butte Civic Center, as the Bulldogs secured their first pool victory in five years after sweeping the likes of Frenchtown, Missoula Sentinel and Helena High.
The Bulldogs started strong with a dominant 66-6 win to open the competition before taking down Missoula Sentinel 52-16 and Frenchtown 45-21, outscoring their opponents by a score of 163-43.
However, while Butte head coach Cory Johnston and his team are happy to open the tournament with a sweep, the coach also admitted that the goal is not to win the pool, but the tournament.
“This is the first time we’ve won a pool in five years,” Johnston said. “But our objective wasn’t to win the pool. We were the high-seed in the pool so we expected to win it. Tomorrow is a brand new day, we have to come ready to compete. Every dual tomorrow is going to be a grind. The 12 teams that are left in this thing, there isn’t one that is a slouch, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
