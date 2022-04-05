MISSOULA — Israel Moreno has hit some pinnacles in his high school wrestling career, but Saturday brought something altogether different.
The Missoula Big Sky junior, who has been to the State AA finals twice and placed first in 2020, mined gold at 152 pounds at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Representing Sudden Victory Wrestling Academy, Moreno won all five of his Junior matches in impressive fashion, surrendering just three points. He won by major decision over Jack Brusseau of California in the finals, 9-1.
"Winning state is an awesome feeling, but being able to do it at a bigger level is even a better feeling," Moreno said. "I took a few weeks off after state this year to let my body and mind recover. I've been back working out and one of the biggest things has just been clearing my head.
"During high school season, I get way too mentally into the sport and kind of lose why I love the sport. When it's nationals and off-season wrestling, I feel like I can just clear my head more. When I have a clear head, I wrestle better."
Moreno's dad, Big Sky veteran wrestling coach Rick Moreno, put his son's accomplishment in perspective from a Treasure State standpoint.
"There's not many people in Montana that have ever won that," Rick said.
"... Our club has been going to this tournament for about 13 years. There's nobody in our club, including (present/past college wrestlers) Hunter Meinzen, Luke Entzel and Barrett Stanghill, who have ever won this tournament. This will put (Israel) on a bigger spectrum for college recruiters. We'll see what it brings."
Israel's sparring partner in the Missoula-based Sudden Victory Wrestling Academy, Carson DesRosier of Helena, was runner-up at 145 pounds Saturday.
