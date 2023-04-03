MISSOULA — Izzy Moreno is going from Big Sky High School to the Big 12 Conference.

The senior will be continuing his wrestling career at the University of Northern Iowa after a standout four years with the Eagles, according to his father and head coach, Rick Moreno. His top three choices late in the high school season were UNI, Virginia and Indiana, which all compete in NCAA Division I major conferences.

Moreno closed his high school career with two state championships in Montana’s largest classification. He won the 132-pound title as a sophomore and the 160-pound crown as a senior. He was a four-time state placer who also finished second as a junior at 145 pounds and fifth as a freshman at 120 pounds.

Moreno worked his way to success while balancing wrestling with Type 1 diabetes, which he was diagnosed with at 11 years old. He’s originally from Iowa and began to wrestle at 6 years old soon after his family moved to Missoula, getting coached by his father in club wrestling before they teamed up again in high school.

Moreno comes from a family of wrestlers who excelled in college. His father Rick was a two-time junior college All-American at North Idaho and an NAIA national champion at Mount St. Clare. His uncle Mike was an All-American at Iowa State, his cousin Michael was a two-time All-American at Iowa State and his cousin Gabriel was a three-time NCAA championships qualifier.

Moreno is Big Sky’s first wrestler to head to the NCAA Div. I level since Hunter Meinzen went to Oregon State of the Pac-12 in 2021. He’s the third Eagle to achieve that feat going back to 2015, when Luke Entzel went to wrestle at Iowa State of the Big 12. UNI, known in Missoula for being an FCS football program, has been a Big 12 affiliate member for wrestling since 2018.