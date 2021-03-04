KALISPELL — Hunter Meinzen attacks challenges and adversity with the same ferocity and consistency of his hard-thumping takedowns on the wrestling mat.
The Missoula Big Sky senior buckled down to win state wrestling titles as a sophomore and junior after his dreams of being a four-time state champ were dashed as a freshman.
He’s once again dialed in as he aims for his third consecutive title after he had his hopes of an undefeated senior season snapped in his final regular-season match.
“I’m excited and ready to go for this last hurrah,” Meinzen said Thursday as the Eagles arrived in Kalispell ahead of the 16-team State AA tournament Friday and Saturday at Flathead.
“My mind is right, and I got my focus set. I got one thing on my mind, and that’s to win a state title and be a 3-time champion.”
Meinzen is looking to etch his name in the Big Sky record books by becoming the team’s first wrestler to win three titles since Luke Entzel in 2015. The Oregon State signee is already the Eagles’ first wrestler to be going to the Division I level since Entzel went to Iowa State before returning to Big Sky this season as an assistant coach.
Meinzen has amassed a career record of 94-13 in high school, which started with him rebounding from a broken right leg during his freshman football season to be a state runner-up on the mat. He’s also had a multitude of out-of-state success in offseason tournaments, like when he earned All-American honors in Greco-Roman competition.
“One thing that really stands out with Hunter is he likes to compete,” Big Sky coach Rick Moreno said. “I’ve never seen that kid ever dodge competition, whether in this state or anywhere else. He’s had big matches, and there’s some kids that shy away from that, but he just loves to compete.
“That’s not anything you can coach. You can sit there and preach about certain things, and I can show moves and get them in shape, but the mentality aspect of that is a journey that you take alone. I’ve never had to worry about him.”
Meinzen’s laser-focused mindset is aided in part by lessons he’s learned from Moreno, who’s been his coach since Meinzen began club wrestling in third grade. He also points to his father as a guiding light along his journey that helped shape his mindset and approach.
“My dad just taught me never to give up on something you want to achieve,” Meinzen said. “My coach, he’s always made us work, tried to get us the best that we possibly we could be. That’s how I, in a sense, started doing what I’ve been doing.”
Meinzen heads into the state tournament with a 12-1 season record and the West’s No. 1 seed at 160 pounds. He won state titles at 152 pounds as a junior, 145 pounds as a sophomore and was the 138-pound runner-up as a freshman.
Meinzen’s lone loss this season came against Kalispell Flathead sophomore Noah Poe-Hatten. He’s well aware of where Poe-Hatten is seeded in that bracket and knows that if they meet again, it’ll be in the finals.
“I’d rather have lost then than in the state tournament,” Meinzen said. “I took it as a learning mark that you’re only human. You can be beaten. I’ve just prepared myself to step up and got back to the real work, and it helped me to motivate myself.”
Moreno concurs that the loss can be viewed as a good thing because it gives Meinzen some adversity in a season that lacked the normal grind. Teams wrestled a max of 14 conference-only duals and didn’t compete in any tournaments because of the pandemic, which also drastically limited the number of out-of-state tournamets during the offseason.
“I think he needed to get pushed, and he got beat, and sometimes that’s a humbling thing, that makes you hungry again,” Moreno said. “He’s a kid who doesn’t get rattled. You put him in a corner, and he’ll swing. You poked the bear, so let’s play.”
Meinzen acknowledges he’s thought about what it would mean to be a three-time champion, but he can’t dwell it on or he knows he might lose focus. He already has two titles, which only two other wrestlers in this year’s tournament can say, and a third would be the exclamation point on his standout high school career.
“I wouldn’t be content with just two because I’d know I could have done better and should have done better,” Meinzen said. “Hopefully we don’t have to think about that. It would be cool to end on a good note.”
Local AA wrestlers
Sentinel will take 14 wrestlers to state, the most of any Missoula team. Junior Zac Crews got the West’s No. 2 seed at 205 pounds in his first season of high school wrestling. He traded in his basketball jersey for a wrestling singlet after winning a state football title and getting football scholarship offers from Montana and Montana State in the fall.
Sentinel’s Blake Jolma is No. 2 at 152. Bryson Danzinger will be No. 3 at 126 pounds after he missed state last year because of a concussion at divisionals. Jesse Horner is No. 3 at 145.
Big Sky will have eight wrestlers at state, highlighted by Meinzen, the lone No. 1 seed on any Missoula team. Sophomore Izzy Moreno, who's overcoming Type 1 diabetes, is the West’s No. 2 seed at 132 as he looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish at 120 pounds last season.
Hellgate is sending seven wrestlers to state. The Knights’ highest-seeded wrestler is junior Layne Cooney, who’s No. 3 from the West at 205.
State A
Frenchtown seniors Landen Stewart and Eli Warner will look to avenge their losses in last year’s state championship match. They’re among the 11 area wrestlers who qualified for the State A tournament with a No. 1 seed.
Stewart is 26-0 at 103 pounds after dropping a 5-4 decision in last year’s 103 final. Warner is 18-0 at 120 pounds after losing by an 8-2 decision in last season’s 120 final. Both of them are chasing their first state title.
“They’re both seniors, and they’ve been wrestling their whole lives, and they know the game, so I expect them to be able to compete for a state championship, for sure,” Frenchtown coach Jesse Long told 406mtsports.com.
Frenchtown qualified 15 wrestlers, with its two other No. 1 seeds being sophomore Noah Rausch (170), who is 29-5, and senior Canyon Shope (182), who is 20-3. The Broncs were the team champs at the divisional tournament, but they have a tall task chasing Sidney.
“I’m going to tell you the same thing everybody else is: Sidney is going to run away with it,” Long told 406mtsports.com
Among other area qualifiers who are No. 1 seeds, Columbia Falls sophomore Justin Windauer (126) is 19-0, junior Isaiah Roth (145) is 14-1 and senior Lucas Thacker (160) is 15-4. Libby/Troy senior Cody Crace (152) is 21-1 and junior Aydan Williamson (285) is 28-2. Whitefish senior Nathan Sproul (113) is 23-2 Corvallis sophomore Jason Davis (138) is 14-10.
State B/C
Eureka senior Gunnar Smith is shooting for the illustrious four-peat and will have to do it as a No. 2 seed at the State B/C tournament after he lost in the 132-pound divisional championship match last week. He's trying to become the school's first four-time champ.
“He’s very pumped up. He is definitely ready to redeem himself after his loss last week,” Eureka coach Danny Lemer told 406mtsports.com. “We sat down and watched his tape and saw where we broke down on some fundamental errors and were able to correct that. He’s definitely ready to go this week.”
Lemer said Smith, who overcame arthroscopic surgery on his knee in December of last season to win his third title, is healthy this season. Smith won titles at 126 pounds in 2020, 120 in 2019 and 113 in 2018.
“This is actually the first year he’s had a full year of wrestling where he hasn’t been injured and sat out half the season,” Lemer told 406mtsports.com.
Smith is 30-2 this season with losses to Thompson Falls junior Trae Thilmony and Lewistown senior Cooper Birdwell, who is going for a 4-peat this weekend in Class A. Thilmony is 30-1 with a loss to Smith earlier in the season; he’s going for his second straight title.
Thilmony and Smith are on opposite sides of the bracket. If they meet again, it'll be in the 132-pound finals on Saturday night.
There are 36 four-time state champs, including 20 since 2010. The last western Montanan to win four titles was Arlee’s Tim Mayer from 1979-82.
“They are both amazing competitors,” Lemer told 406mtsports.com. “We are only looking at one match at a time, but we are hoping we’ll see Trae in the finals.”
Thilmony is one of four area wrestlers who earned a No. 1 seed for state, and two of the other three are his teammates. Sophomore Eli Ratliff (145) is 34-1, and senior Dane Chojnacky (182) is 31-2.
Eureka senior Kyle Durden (126) is 33-0. He lost in the 132 finals in 2020 and was third at 126 in 2019.
The Billings Gazette’s John Letasky and Greg Rachac contributed.
