STILLWATER, Okla. — Izzy Moreno of Missoula Big Sky and Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview each earned awards from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this past week.

Moreno, a two-time State AA champion who plans to wrestle at Northern Iowa, was honored as the Montana Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner. The DSHSEA was established in 1996 to honor Olympic and World champion Dave Schultz, whose career was cut short when he was murdered in January 1996. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Member in 1997 and as a member of the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

Savaria, a three-time girls wrestling state titlist, was acknowledged as the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award winner for the Treasure State. The award is named for Tricia Saunders, a four-time world champion and women’s wrestling pioneer. Saunders was the first woman to be inducted as a Distinguished Member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006 and was inducted into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011.

The DSHSEA for males and TSHSEA for females honors outstanding high school senior wrestlers for excellence in wrestling, scholastics, citizenship and community service.

Regional winners for both awards are selected from state winners, and the national winners will be chosen from the regional winners.

Regional winners for the DSHSEA will be announced on April 26 and national winners will be announced on May 3.

Regional winners for the TSHSEA will be announced on April 25 and the national winner will be announced on May 2.