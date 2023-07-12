Missoula Sentinel will be inducting five members into its inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

The inductees are Jug Beck, Eugene Davis, Karen Deden, Michael Lewis and Ristine Olson Sutton. They were chosen based on achievements, leadership and character as well as passion for, support of and contributions to the success of Sentinel athletics.

Beck coached boys wrestling from 1955 to 1993 after coaching at Michigan State University and the University of Illinois, his home state. His Sentinel teams won 12 state championships while his wrestlers combined for 75 individual state titles. He was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1982. His awards also include Montana Wrestling Coach of the Year and National Wrestling Coach of the Year.

Davis went undefeated while winning four individual state wrestling championships from 1959-63. He won 48 of his 66 matches by fall while capturing state crowns at 95, 103, 112 and 133 pounds. He went on to Oklahoma State University, where he placed first, third and fourth at the NCAA championships. He later won a bronze medal at the 1976 Olympics and coached the U.S. team that won gold at the 1979 Pan Am Games.

Deden led the girls basketball team to the 1985 state championship and a runner-up finish in 1986 while being a two-time AA state tournament MVP. She also earned three AA state tourney MVP awards in volleyball while helping Sentinel win three straight state titles. She went on to the University of Washington, where she was a Kodak All-American from 1988-91. After playing professionally in Japan, France and the ABL, she coached Sentinel hoops for 21 years, leading the girls to state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Lewis helped the boys basketball team go undefeated his junior and senior seasons, putting together a Class AA-record 55-game win streak. He was a high school All-American as a senior, was a three-time all-state player and scored 1,578 points in three years. He became an All-ACC player at Duke in 1967 and 1968. He then had a brief stint playing professional basketball in the American Basketball Association.

Olson Sutton went undefeated on the tennis court while capturing four state singles titles. She went 96-0 in singles and lost only one set, which came her freshman year in the state championship match. She earned a No. 23 national ranking during her time at Sentinel. She was also a four-year player and team captain for the girls basketball team. She went on to play tennis at the University of Texas.

Inductees will be introduced prior to the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 22. The induction banquet will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Missoula Fairgrounds in the Home Arts Building. Tickets will go on sale this summer.