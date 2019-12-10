HELENA -- The Helena High wrestling team hosted Missoula Sentinel Tuesday night in Helena. Only, it won't be the only dual between the two teams this week.
The Bengals and Spartans will meet again later this week in the annual Mining City Duals and when that rolls around, Helena High will have the chance to reverse a 48-30 decision in favor of the Spartans Tuesday.
Every match in the Class AA dual was decided by forfeit or pin. The Spartans got six wins by fall in the match and also got six points each for a pair of wins by forfeit at 103 and 145 as Keagan Crosby and Justin Kovalicky were credited with wins.
The six Spartans who won by fall were Bryson Danzinger (126), Jackson Bakken (132), Blake Jolms (138) Jace Mannix (152), Simon Kaldor (170) and Kris Musick (182).
"We are young, we have some returners coming back but we don't have a lot of experience in these kinds of matches," Sentinel head coach Jeremy LaPorte said. "We still have some things that we need to work on, but overall, if we are scrapping, then I am pretty happy."
The Bengals, who went 1-3 in the Capital City Duals last Saturday, put together a solid effort that included three wins by fall.
The first came at 205 pounds as Helena High's Ruger Young opened the dual with a pin over Sentinel's Josh Gunter. Kaleb Kirklin and Kaleb McKay, who wrestled at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, for the Bengals also added pins.
Ian Mehrens also notched a win by forfeit for Helena High, as did Nathon Elmose.
"I thought we wrestled great," Helena High head coach Sam Bogard said. "They never quit and that's what I love about this group. They do not quit."
Bogard also said he saw significant improvement from the Bengals performance last Saturday.
"What we did tonight," Bogard said. "I thought we took a huge step as a team and we just want to keep getting better."
"We are going to come after you and we won't quit."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.