One of the reasons Tucker became interested in wrestling was because she wanted to remain active when the soccer season ended. She had thought about playing basketball, but didn’t know if the sport was the right fit.
“I thought I was too short. I was good at defense,” said the 5-foot-5 Tucker. “I just wanted to try something new and I like wrestling more than basketball.”
It turns out, Tucker’s mom had previously suggested she should give the ancient sport a try.
“She’s been telling me for a long time,” Tucker said. “She always thought I’d be good at it and I never listened to her. I wish I had listened to her.”
Wrestlers from Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, and Miles City competed.
“They called me and asked me if I wanted to try it and I was like, ‘Um, that’s not for me,’ ” Deason said. “They kept calling and here I am.”
Now, with a 3-0 record with three wins by pin, Deason is happy her teammates kept at her.
“I like it actually a lot,” she said. “I’m really happy they called me.”
Broncs strong at 152
The Broncs are strong at 152 pounds as junior Gracy Jones picked up another win by pin for Senior with a fall in 5:04 over Abi Dyba of Miles City.
Jones, a junior, is also a first-year wrestler. It was announced by the Montana High School Association on Thursday that this year the organization certified 169 girls wrestlers from 48 member schools. Last year, 75 girls participated in the sport.
While girls wrestled in past seasons, they competed mainly against boys, and the occasional girl, in the regular and postseason. This year, girls can wrestle boys in the regular season but not in the postseason.
“It just sounded like a new experience to try and it sounded fun to me,” Jones said. “I like how high-energy the sport is and the people I’ve gotten to meet.”
Originally, the girls state tournament was to be held in conjunction with the three boys state tournaments (Classes AA, A and B-C) at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. However this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the boys meets have been split into three sites March 5-6.
The boys AA state meet is at a site to be determined, Class A is set for Miles City and B-C in Shelby.
While most girls wrestlers are appreciative of the chance to compete during the crisis, there was some disappointment in the decision.
“I am very excited for state,” said Jones. “But, I am kind of sad, two weeks was cut off from where it’s supposed to be. It’s shorter time.”
“It makes me sad because the season will be over sooner,” added Tucker. “I just wanted to keep going.”
While she wishes the season would last a little while longer, Jones is ready to take advantage of the opportunity she has and soak in more from her coaches.
“I should be ready to go for state,” she said.
Deason also said practice will be key to how the season turns out.
“At practice I’ll just push myself hard and don’t want to have a lazy day,” she said. “It pays off on the mat. I’ll try to think positive things. I know I can do it if I put my mind to it.”
The MHSA also announced on Thursday it was adding three new weight classes for girls competition (120, 132 and 145 pounds) and will now offer 10 divisions. The weight classifications are: 103, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170 and 205.
“It helps,” Mahlmeister said of the new weight classes. “Teams had multiple wrestlers in the middle and adding those classes gives the girls multiple options.”
Savaria shines for Skyview
While many girls are in their first year of wrestling competitively, that’s not the case for Billings Skyview sophomore Kassidee Savaria.
The top-ranked wrestler at 205 pounds in the AA girls poll has been wrestling for eight years. On Thursday, Savaria didn’t have a match as there wasn’t someone available to pair her with but she was there cheering her teammates on.
