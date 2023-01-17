GREAT FALLS — For the 17th year in a row Alexander (Zander) Blewett, III, a trial lawyer from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC in Great Falls, has offered three $1,000 scholarships to the top student-wrestlers around the state of Montana for Classes AA, A, and B-C.
The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement. Both boys and girls wrestlers are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The award will go to one senior high school wrestler in each class around Montana who best qualifies. Applicants do not have to win the state championship to qualify for this scholarship; if they do win, they must still exhibit strong academic achievement. The winner of each class must attend a college somewhere in the United States and a check in the amount of $1,000 will be sent to that college to help defray the cost of tuition.
Applications for the Blewett Wrestling Scholarship are due March 31, 2023 and are available at https://www.hoytblewett.com/community/blewett-wrestling-scholarship/ .
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.