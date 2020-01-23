BILLINGS — If you’re a high school wrestler interested in testing your skills in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling and want to wrestle overseas, this trip may be for you.
AAU and USAW Montana cultural-exchange chairman Dan Elser of Billings recently announced organizers were assembling a roster for a team to compete in Germany this July.
The trip will more than likely be from July 8-21, but the exact dates have not been finalized. Wrestlers will compete in three duals while in Germany.
The freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines will be contested and a camp will be held July 5-7 in Billings to prepare wrestlers. In the U.S., high school and collegiate wrestlers compete in folkstyle wrestling.
Team Montana will consist of 18 wrestlers. Organizers would prefer team members to be high school students, noting the trip is ideal for current juniors and seniors although college students have traveled to Germany with Team Montana before.
In recent years the Germans and Montanans have rotated hosting the duals. Last year the Germans visited the Treasure State and visited Billings, Sidney, Bozeman, Kalispell and Missoula with many stops in between. The Germans wrestled Montana teams at stops in in Billings, Sidney, Kalispell and Missoula.
Elser said the cost per wrestler will be approximately $2,200, which includes airfare, exchange gifts, the uniform package, housing and transportation. Wrestlers will stay with host families.
A central part of the trip is the cultural-exchange and the German hosts traditionally arrange trips to castles, theme parks, water parks, cathedrals and the Black Forest. Wrestlers will also tour the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site.
In the past, the Germans have arranged for the Montanans to participate in soccer matches and there have been occasions when Big Sky Country teams have attended soccer matches as fans.
Shane Gorder of Sidney will be Team Montana’s coach, Larry Lehnerz of Conrad will be the official and Elser will be the team leader.
Registration for Team Montana will close when the roster is full and organizers hope that is accomplished by the end of March.
For information, contact Elser at 861-5033 or dan.elser@voyafa.com, Gorder at 489-1983 or Lehnerz at 590-6551.
