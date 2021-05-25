BILLINGS — Great coaches do not relish in the aftermath of victory. Instead, they are already preparing for the next challenge.
Through the casts of seasons and the turbulence of rivalry, few athletes rise in service to become great coaches.
Those who become coaches are drawn to the eye of competition. They become the methodical guides to an athlete’s uncertain journey. They lend their experience without being tasked to.
The Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame is recognizing coach, wrestler and now rules interpreter Dave Edington for his contributions in wrestling on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
Edington is one of 15 inductees who will be honored this year. Last year, there wasn't a HOF ceremony because of the the coronavirus pandemic. The date and location of this year's ceremony is to be announced.
Edington, 79, has forged champions from Ronan High School and the surrounding area for over 50 years. He is a testament to hard work above and beyond the mat.
Starting out early
According to captainbillywalker.com, Edington is from a hard-working, blue-collar family from Saratoga, Wyoming. Saratoga in the 1950s had a population of about 800 (today: 1,377). His father was a jack-of-all-trades and worked every day of his life in the North Platte Valley.
“My older cousins had started wrestling and I thought it was kind of cool,” Edington said in a 2016 Valley Journal article. "(But) being the baby of the bunch, I needed to toughen up or I was going to get my butt kicked.”
Saratoga High School’s wrestling coach, Dale Federer, heard of Edington’s enthusiasm for wrestling and welcomed the spry athlete to join the practices when he was an eighth grader.
The advanced opportunity strengthened his experience as a freshman.
“When I entered high school I had a clear advantage over the others because of my jump-start,” Edington said.
The Saratoga Sun in 1960 described Edington as “strong, fast and smart — a combination rarely found in a high school wrestler. He has what you call wrestling instinct.”
Edington was truly Wyoming’s best high school wrestler pound for pound. Wyoming didn’t have a weight classification system until after Edington graduated.
The Saratoga grappler would go undefeated his entire high school career to becoming the first Wyoming four-time state high school champion to wrestle in two different weight classes (112 and 127) and the second wrestler in the nation to achieve this notoriety at the time, according to Edington.
After high school, Edington enrolled at the University of Wyoming and wrestled under head coach Dr. Everette Lantz.
As a freshman at UW, Edington went undefeated with one tie against a two-time NCAA national champion from Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, Edington’s college career would detour from his remarkable road to stardom. A tragic mishap occurred while wrestling University of Utah's Doug Bingham, a preseason All-American.
“The match was tough, it was going back and forth. After a couple maneuvers I noticed Bingham went limp. I thought he quit,” Edington recalled.
Shortly after the fall, Edington's opponent laid motionless and unresponsive. Bingham suffered a blood clot in his heart and was hospitalized. He tragically lost his life later that night, according to a 1961 Associated Press article.
The tragedy changed Edington. After making a hard choice, he left school for a brief hiatus.
“The drama after Bingham passed became overwhelming and my focus was compromised. I left for home,” Edington said.
Building a dynasty in Ronan
Looking for a sense of clarity and purpose, Edington’s next journey would take him to Ronan.
“I just wanted to get away from it all. When I came out here I initially wanted to be an outfitter,” Edington said.
Edington’s time in the Flathead Indian Reservation town would become a premier chapter in his life.
As a school teacher, Edington was asked to start a wrestling program after principal Joe McDonald recognized his decorated background as a prep and collegiate wrestler.
“I think from the beginning Joe had a plan to get me in as a coach,” Edington said with a laugh.
The rest is history. The seven-time Montana High School Association wrestling coach of the year headed up the program from 1968-1988 and would take the Chiefs to the promised land eight times.
Five of those state titles were consecutive (1978-1982). The Chiefs won 42 consecutive duals from 1972-1974, and Edington coached 33 state champions into Montana prep wrestling immortality.
Edington was also District 7 coach of the year three times as well as being nominated national coach of the year twice.
Edington was named the AAU's 1981 Man of the Year and was inducted into the AAU National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2002. He was the national AAU wrestling chairman and toured the Soviet Union during the Cold War era, as well as stops in Turkey, Iran and Canada.
Edington was also the former Montana AAU All-Sports chairman. He was on the coaching staff for the 1978 and 1981 USA World Team as well as being named to the wrestling staff for the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, and was part of the administrative hosting staff for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
“You develop lifelong friendships and some of those friendships take you to places. The national scene came of this. The coaches and administration really look out for one another. The scene is made of coaches that wrestled against one another and so forth. The progression is a revolving door of sorts,” Edington said.
Currently, Edington serves as the wrestling rules interpreter for the MHSA and was instrumental in getting girls high school wrestling off the ground. This year the sport was sanctioned for the first time by the MHSA, and the inaugural state championships were held at Lockwood High School in February.
“I started working on that (girls wrestling) about 15 years ago. As soon as the program got going it really set fire all across Montana. We should see the numbers continuously grow," Edington said.
Beyond the mat
As a wrestler and later as a coach, Edington rose to the occasion to be the very best day in and day out.
“Wrestling is a unique sport. The wrestler bond is strong," Edington said. "When you are on the mat, you want nothing more than to take out the opponent, but after the match is over, win or lose, we are all one, one brotherhood. We form some the greatest friendships this way, through the strength of adversity."
His work ethic matched his desire to be the best he could be. He came into his own and his legacy was born as a result of serving the ambitious youth looking for direction.
Edington helped wrestlers become winners. Winners go the distance. They see themselves through. They stumble and recover through the uncertainty, through the doubt.
“This nomination to the Montana Indian Hall of Fame means the most of any recognition I have received over the years. I am not Native, but I feel really blessed to have been a part of so many lives,” Edington said. “Coaching Ronan, we dealt with a lot of hardships that were unique, but hard work and determination cut straight through boundaries and labels. Success belongs to everyone.”
