BILLINGS — It will be another record-setting weekend at the Montana Open wrestling tournament Saturday and Sunday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The folkstyle double-elimination wrestling tournament with divisions starting at 6 & under through a new open class will have 2,400 wrestlers competing.
The tourney was closed to registration and capped at 2,400 wrestlers on Monday. This year will be the 16th time wrestlers have competed in the Montana Open tourney.
The number of competitors surpasses the record of 2,115 wrestlers entered in 2019. That was the third consecutive year a new participation record was set.
In 2018, there were 1,945 wrestlers competing at the Metra and in 2017 there were 1,640.
The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, originally the field was to be limited to 1,800 wrestlers because of attendance restrictions at the Metra. However, guidelines were adjusted before the tourney that allowed more people to be at First Interstate Arena, so another 120 wrestlers were added to the draw from a waiting list. Thus, there were 1,920 wrestlers that competed in 2021.
This year’s tourney will begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday and run until approximately 4 p.m. for those in divisions 6U, 8U and 10U. At approximately 4:30 p.m., divisions 12U, 15U, 18U and Open will begin and wrestlers in those brackets will wrestle until approximately 9:30 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, wrestling will start at 9 a.m. for all remaining brackets and the competition should conclude around 5 p.m.
Longtime tournament director Jason Wiers said organizers felt 2,400 wrestlers was the maximum number of competitors that could compete under the current format of the tournament.
“We had a lot of upset people. They didn’t know there was a cap,” he said. “They were always able to sign up the week of the tournament.”
Wiers said if the tourney wasn’t capped at 2,400, there possibly could have been 2,700 to 2,800 wrestlers entered. Currently there is a waiting list of 200 wrestlers in case there are scratches.
While he didn’t have access to the breakdown of wrestlers by state when interviewed, Wiers said “wrestlers from all the normal surrounding states” would be competing, along with the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Manitoba.
In 2021, wrestlers were entered from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, California, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
Officials with the tournament do have options for future years, explained Wiers.
Those options include: continuing to cap the field at 2,400 wrestlers; looking into the feasibility of adding another day to the event; or possibly also renting the Expo Center at MetraPark to create more mat space, thus equaling more matches, and staying with the traditional two-day event.
At First Interstate Arena, Wiers said 14 mats line the floor for the tourney. By also renting the Expo Center, if the facility were available, Wiers thought that another six mats could be put into use.
The Metra is the longtime home to the Montana Open.
The event was held in Bozeman the first two years, at the Valley Ice Garden and then Montana State University. Since then, the competition has been contested at the Metra every year except 2011, when the tourney was at the Butte Civic Center because of ongoing renovations and repairs at Metra following the June 2010 tornado.
Welcome to the competition
This year, adults are welcome to join in the fun.
An Open division was added to the schedule and Wiers said there were between 75 to 80 adults entered, including at least one female.
“We literally opened it up to adults and I have college wrestlers and club coaches wrestling,” Wiers said.
In the future, the adult division could be separated into male and female divisions.
“At least one female reached out to me and said she was wrestling in it,” Wiers said. “If we feel like it’s a division we can support as a tournament, we’ll probably look to have men’s and women’s divisions.”
Wiers said a handful of former Montana State-Northern wrestlers are entered. Periods will be a minute in length in the adult matches.
There will be some familiar faces competing in the adult division, said Wiers.
“Just some old names we used to see in the tournament as kids. There are some old Forsyth kids and a Chinook kid,” he said. “It will be a good time and they’ll have fun.”
