BILLINGS — Angelo Rivera is in his first year as the state’s AAU and USAW cultural-exchange wrestling chair.

However, while he is new to the job Rivera is no stranger to the cultural-exchange wrestling program and the benefits it brings to wrestlers from Montana and those visiting the Treasure State from abroad.

The 57-year-old Rivera, a 1984 Laurel graduate who now resides in Billings, was a member of the Laurel AAU club when he went on a cultural-exchange trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic while in high school at Park City.

“I went on a cultural-exchange as a freshman in high school,” said Rivera, who attended his first two years of high school in Park City before transferring to Laurel for his final two years and becoming a two-time state runner-up. “It’s been my dream to take wrestlers to different places.

“Every one of our wrestlers has been in Denver or Vegas or Fargo, but they never get out of the country. It’s a worldwide sport. I want to give the kids an opportunity to see the world.”

This year, a team from Germany will be visiting the Treasure State and arrive in Billings on Tuesday and enjoy visiting Yellowstone National Park, a local rifle club for shooting sports, Cooney Reservoir to waterski, ZooMontana, and a local brewery for lunch and a tour.

The Germans will also wrestle Team Montana/Billings at Billings Senior in the main gym on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public and wrestling will be in the international styles of freestyle and Greco-Roman.

“We really want to encourage everyone to come and see them,” said Rivera. “When we travel over there and go to the villages, the entire village shows up. It’s a great experience. We are trying to encourage everyone to come and watch.”

From Billings, the Germans will go to Miles City on Sunday and dual the Miles City Cowboys/Cowgirls at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The German team will arrive in Sidney late Tuesday evening and will dual Team Sidney at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

On Friday Aug. 4, the German team will depart for Kalispell where they’ll also wrestle. The Germans will visit Missoula on Aug. 10 and wrestle on Saturday, Aug. 12 before starting their trip back home on Monday, Aug. 14.

At all of the stops, the Germans will experience things unique to that area including visiting a museum in Miles City, Fort Peck Reservoir while in Sidney, Hungry Horse Dam while in Kalispell and Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

The Germans will also experience a rodeo in Sidney, target shooting in Miles City, laser tag, camping and a farmers market in Kalispell, whitewater rafting and a steakhouse in Missoula, and many other things.

Next year, a team from Montana will be assembled and will visit Germany Rivera said as the exchange annually changes from Montanans visiting Germany and Germans visiting Big Sky Country.

“Ever since I became involved in 2015 with hosting and going, myself and my family have completely enjoyed it,” Rivera said. “My family has hosted an after fights party. They are such competitors the people that come over. We’ve hosted four times now and every athlete I’m still in contact with and my family is.”

While the camaraderie, experiencing new cultures and building new friendships is key to the exchange, wrestling is what brings the Montanans and Germans together. Rivera expects solid competition from both sides.

“On our team, we have some state titles,” Rivera said. “But the Germans just got done with their German national championships, so they’ll be fresh.”

Rivera said this is also the first year there will be girls matches as well as boys. The Germans have two girls on their roster. Eventually, Rivera would like to see both a boys and girls team representing Montana when the team visits Germany and when the Germans come to the Treasure State.

“As the girls programs have exploded the past few years, coach (Dan) Elser and I talked with the German coaches in Germany,” Rivera said. “Their girls wrestling, too, has always been good. They thought it would be a good time to do it.”

In February, Rivera received a sad phone call. Steffen Rachwalski, who Rivera had become good friends with throughout the exchange, had suffered a heart attack and passed away. Rivera said Rachwalski was known as “Poppa Bear.” He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and the rock band AC/DC.

There will be a moment of silence for Rachwalski prior to the dual at Senior Friday and Rivera said he’ll “take something back to his family next year when we go over there.”

“When we first got there, he took me to a masters’ age group, the age group I still compete in,” said Rivera. “He took me to their work out and beat the snot out of us. He is a German champion. He competed this last year and had won the junior masters freestyle in Germany.”

Lineup for Team Montana/Billings vs. Team Germany

106: Dan Green, Billings, vs. Ian King, Germany; 124 female: Gracelyn Hanson, Billings, vs. Svea Reichmann, Germany; 124 female: Piper Gershmel, Billings, vs. Svea Reichmann, Germany; 126: Aramis Rivera, Billings, vs. Lars Reiter, Germany; 137: Chris Grossman, Billings, vs. Gregor Flaig, Germany; 128: Max DeWitt, Billings, vs. Nick Wernz, Germany; 141 female: Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project, vs. Sarah Schullian, Germany; 141 female: Paige Gershmel, Billings, vs. Sarah Schullian, Germany; 141: Holden Hoiness, Laurel, vs. Leo Klement, Germany; 143: Demetri Saliaris, Billings, vs. Marc Hieber, Germany; 155: James Roan, Billings, vs. Elvin Ersoy, Germany; 155: Matt DeWitt, Billings, vs. Louis Kopp, Germany; 163: Brady Ellison, Columbus, vs. Jonas Wuchenauer, Germany; 174: Conner Kovick, Helena, vs. Max Klein, Germany; 190: Chancy Segeberg, Columbus, vs. Mick Junginger, Germany; 199: Brendan Lockart, Great Falls, vs. Tizian Frickinger, Germany; 199: Ethan Boyce, Billings, vs. Jonathan Kempf, Germany; 214: Mason Christian, Butte, vs. Fabian Bendl, Germany.

Team Montana/Billings leader: Angelo Rivera.

Team Montana/Billings coach: Mike Stokes.

Team Germany leader: Uwe Schullian.

Team Germany coach: Gunter Wuchenauer.