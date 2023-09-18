BILLINGS — Anders Thompson had a decision to make.

And in the end, it wasn’t hard.

The Kalispell Flathead senior was quickly won over by the Wyoming Cowboys and on Sunday night he made a verbal commitment to join their wrestling program.

“I visited two other schools and I had two more scheduled, but I canceled them after my Wyoming visit,” Thompson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com by phone Monday night. “I just knew that’s where I needed to be.”

Thompson — who carries a 4.0 grade-point average, is in the National Honor Society and is the student body president at Flathead — was also considering offers from George Mason, Tennessee Chattanooga, Arkansas Little Rock, and North Dakota State.

So, what led Thompson to the Big 12 Cowboys, coached by Mark Branch?

“I just really like the environment. The team was super easy to get along with and the coaches were super cool, too,” said Thompson, who will receive both academic and athletic scholarships. “I could just definitely see myself living there and I really enjoyed it when I was there. It just felt like it was home.”

Thompson was second at state as a junior and sophomore at 170 pounds falling to Billings Skyview’s Paolo Salminen both years in the title bout. Thompson placed fourth at state as a freshman at 138 pounds.

Thompson, projected to wrestle at 184 pounds for Wyoming, is looking forward to being a teammate with the former Falcon standout as Salminen is now at Wyoming.

“It will be fun. We have traveled to national tournaments together,” said Thompson. “We are friends. It’s just two wrestling matches at the end of the day. I’m looking forward to being on the team with him.

“Both of us being from Montana is super cool as well. I’m excited to be on the team with him and we’ll both hopefully make each other better, too.”

Anders’ father and the Flathead head coach, Jeff Thompson, said he is nationally ranked 18th by Flo Wrestling and 16th by MatScouts at 195 pounds and 149th on the National Senior Recruiting Big Board in MatScouts.

“I feel as his coach, the biggest component that all these D-1 programs see in Anders is his wrestling growth potential. Anders is a late bloomer in the sport. Anders has so much passion and improvement left in him,” coach Thompson wrote in an email. “He has improved by leaps and bounds the last few months and will continue to get better. He has by no means peaked yet! He has some incredible workout partners and gets to train in the Flathead room with some of the best coaches in the country.”

Anders credited his teammates, coaches and summer wrestling for helping him get to this point in his wrestling career.

“I just want to shout out my team that is behind me that’s helped me achieve all my accomplishments in wrestling,” he said. “Without the coaches we have, and my buddies I wrestle with every day, I wouldn’t be here. I have to give all my thanks to them for where I’m at right now.”

Thompson said he will be going to the Super 32 tourney in North Carolina Oct. 21-22. His twin brother, Gunnar Thompson, will also wrestle at the tourney. Gunnar, who will wrestle at 182 pounds this season, has a few visits scheduled but is undecided on where he’ll wrestle in college Anders said.

“He has made super big improvements and I’m super excited for him,” Anders said of Gunnar. “He’ll impress a lot of people this year.”

Anders will join his father as a Division I college wrestler. Jeff Thompson wrestled for Minnesota for four years, graduating in 1995.

Thompson will study business and marketing at Wyoming.

"I just spend so much time at school and I'm genuinely interested in the topics I choose to study," he said of achieving a 4.0 GPA. "I just strive to be the best in every aspect of my life. It gives me a sense of fulfillment and I ultimately can be more successful in the future if I put my nose to the grindstone now."

Anders said he will be wrestling at 205 pounds this season. He’s hoping for a state title and also to help Flathead win a team championship. The Braves finished second to Billings West at last year’s State AA tourney.

“Obviously I want to win a state championship, but I also want to help my team win a state championship, too,” he said. “I will do whatever I can to help us reach our goals. Obviously we fell short last year. We have such a great team and in my opinion the best coaching staff in the state. If I can do what I can do to help our team win a state championship, I’ll be happy.”