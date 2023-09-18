BILLINGS — Logan Cole is ready to be a Tiger.

And in choosing Big 12 member Missouri to continue both his studies and wrestling career, the standout Billings Senior Bronc believes he has found the perfect fit.

Cole, a three-time State AA placer for the Broncs, said he verbally committed to the school in Columbia, Missouri, on Sunday.

“I just took an official visit there this past weekend and I loved in,” Cole told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Everything was amazing and I knew it was the right place.”

Cole, a three-year captain for the Broncs, scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test in March. Broncs coach Josh Beeman said Cole is on pace to be the valedictorian for the Broncs with a weighted grade-point average of 4.65.

“That has been a long goal of mine to get to,” said Cole of earning valedictorian honors. “Right now I’m on track to get it.”

Cole, a senior this year for the Broncs, said he’ll be a member of the Tigers’ team and is projected to wrestle at 174 pounds. He’ll receive an academic scholarship that covers most of his tuition.

“It’s a super great wrestling school,” said Cole. “They are also super focused in academics and have academic advisors for all the athletes and have super support in everything.”

Beeman was joyful for Cole and also predicted the hard-working Bronc would continue with his strong work ethic in Columbia. He pointed out that not only is Cole a good wrestler — placing second at state last year at 160 pounds, fourth as a sophomore at 152 pounds and third as a freshman at 126 pounds — but is a great all-around student-athlete.

“I tell you what, I’m ecstatic,” said Beeman. “The young man puts an immense amount of work in both the wrestling room and the classroom and deserves every award he is receiving right now.”

Beeman told a story about how while members of the Senior wrestling team were at a camp in Florida earlier this summer, Cole would wake up early and prepare breakfast for his fellow wrestlers and then read a book while everyone else was still sleeping.

All-in-all, Beeman feels that wrestling for the Tigers will push Cole to greater heights.

“They are the No. 3 ranked team in the country and have three age-group world champions on their team. It's a phenomenal program,” Beeman said. “Logan is the type of kid who has not hit his ceiling and with the coaching staff that program has, he’ll hit his stride in college.”

Cole said that Missouri associate head coach Tyrel Todd, a three-time State AA champion and four-time finalist who graduated from Bozeman High School in 2004 who went on to become a three-time All-American and 2009 Big Ten champion at Michigan, was instrumental in him choosing to wrestle for Missouri.

“I have been talking to him (Todd) a lot and he is a super awesome guy,” Cole said. “I love their mindset and it’s called ‘Tiger Style.’ It’s like being the best you can be in everything you do, not just wrestling but in school and relationships with other people.”

Cole has ambitious goals in not only wrestling, but his studies saying, “I want to go to a pre-med path. I’m not sure on the major, but something in the biology health field.”

And just how did Cole ace the ACT?

“I did just a lot of preparation of my own — finding practice tests online and in textbooks,” he explained. “Just practice, practice, practice. I just did and rocked it.”

Cole, a Roman Catholic, also said “my faith is really important in my life. I owe it all to God and am following his plan for my life every single day.”

Cole is also eager to take his wrestling game up a notch this season. Cole battled injuries his first two years of wrestling before placing second at 160 pounds last season.

Cole played football for the Broncs as a freshman, but after injuring his knee during wrestling season later that year he focused on recovery and wrestling. The knee injury required surgery to repair the meniscus. Cole would once again have surgery on the same knee in October of his sophomore year.

“My freshman year, I blew out my knee in wrestling. At the state tournament I was wrestling with a big brace on it and had to fight through it,” Cole recalled. “I had surgery after state. I healed up all summer and something wasn’t right and I went in and found out the surgery failed and I missed part of my sophomore season and got back into it in January. A week before state at divisionals, I broke my foot, so at state my sophomore year I was wrestling with a broken foot and with the knee not at 100%.”

Now that Cole has committed to Missouri, he’s ready to focus on school work and this upcoming wrestling season.

“It feels great to have it done with,” he said. “Now I can go out there and wrestle and not have to worry about that.”