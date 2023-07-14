MINOT, N.D. — Former Lockwood and Billings West wrestler Bella Hernandez has signed to wrestle with Minot State.

Hernandez wrestled at Copper Hills High School in West Jordan, Utah, last season and finished third at the Class 6A state tournament at 125 pounds. She amassed a 30-4 record according to trackwrestling.com .

A Minot State press release said Hernandez is expected to wrestle at 123 pounds for the Beavers.

“Bella will bring maturity to the team; she will work hard and her determination is unmatched. I am excited to see her grow with us,” Minot State coach Brittney Mitchem said in a press release.

During her sophomore season, Hernandez placed fourth for Lockwood at the first girls wrestling state tournament at 120 pounds. She wrestled for West as a junior and was fifth at 126 pounds.