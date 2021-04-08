DES MOINES, Iowa — Brendan Lockart (170) of Team Montana Grizzlies wrestled to an 8-0 record at the AAU 9-10 National Duals here last weekend.
Keyan Hernandez (106) was 7-1 for the Grizzlies.
Damen McCord (113), Justin Windauer (132) and Mason Christian (182) were 6-2. Teammates Danyk Jacobsen (138), Kale VanCampen (160), and Oakly Woody (285) were 5-3.
The Grizzlies finished sixth in the gold bracket and were second in their pool.
For the Montana Maroon squad, Isaac Beardlsy (113) finished 6-1 and Wylee Lindeen (160) was 6-2. Gavin Cotton (120) was 5-3.
The Maroon were fourth in their pool and sixth in the silver bracket.
