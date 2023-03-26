Montana wrestlers place at High School Nationals Mar 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Billings Senior's Logan Cole, left, and Billings West's Keyan Hernandez both placed at the High School Nationals wrestling tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Hernandez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Montana wrestlers Mason Christian, Keyan Hernandez and Logan Cole all placed at the High School Nationals tournament here over the weekend.Christian, who won the Class AA state title at 285 pounds this season and the 182-pound title in 2022 for Butte, was third at 220 pounds in the senior division. Hernandez, a three-time State AA champion for Billings West, was fourth at 120 pounds in the junior division.Cole, the Class AA runner-up at 160 pounds this year for Billings Senior, was seventh at 152 in the junior division. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Butte Bulldogs Billings West Golden Bears Billings Senior Broncs Mason Christian Keyan Hernandez Logan Cole featured 'Who's next' at Hardin? With a deep roster and added aid, girls track may have an answer East Helena ushers in high school baseball with season-opening wins over Browning Reaching for the stars: Montana's Morgan Radtke continues to develop as fifth-year senior 1 for 1: Columbus run-rules Sidney in each schools' baseball debuts Butte High and Butte Central prepare for inaugural baseball season