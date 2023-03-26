Logan Cole and Keyan Hernandez

Billings Senior's Logan Cole, left, and Billings West's Keyan Hernandez both placed at the High School Nationals wrestling tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., over the weekend. 

 Photo courtesy of Jeremy Hernandez

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Montana wrestlers Mason Christian, Keyan Hernandez and Logan Cole all placed at the High School Nationals tournament here over the weekend.

Christian, who won the Class AA state title at 285 pounds this season and the 182-pound title in 2022 for Butte, was third at 220 pounds in the senior division.