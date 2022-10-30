DES MOINES, Iowa — Several Montana wrestlers placed at the USAW National High School Recruiting Showcase here over the weekend.
The Montana placers included: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, 132 pounds, 2nd; Israel Moreno, Missoula Big Sky, 152, 2nd; Mason Christian, Butte, 195, 2nd; Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier, 132, 3rd; Logan Cole, Billings Senior, 160, 3rd; Forest Howell, Flathead, 285, 3rd; Keyan Hernandez, Billings West, 120, 5th; and Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 170, 7th.
According to an article on the USA Wrestling website, those eligible for the tourney included high school state champs, prep national titlists, NHSCA placers, high school state placers, and All-Americans from assorted USA Wrestling national tourneys.
At the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals also held in Des Moines over the weekend, several Montana boys high school wrestlers placed.
In the boys 11-12 grade results, Christian was sixth at 195 pounds and Howell was third at 285.
In the freshman and sophomore division, Nolan Brown of Ennis was sixth at 113 pounds.
At the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals for girls in grades 9-12 held in Des Moines, Isabella Downing of Kalispell Flathead was seventh at 117 pounds.
