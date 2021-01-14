On Thursday, the Broncs started strong, as heavyweight Noah Campbell started the dual with a pin in 56 seconds. Junior Madrid (103) followed with a win by forfeit and Holden Howe claimed a pin at 113 pounds as Senor led 18-0.
Senior would also finish strong as Thomas Klepps (170), Armand Fair (182) and Charlie Desmarias (205) closed the dual with three straight Broncs’ wins. Klepps and Fair both scored pins and Desmarias finished with an 8-7 decision.
“It feels pretty good. As a team we were motivated,” Klepps said. “We didn’t wrestle as well as we could have vs. West. We wanted to make a point and show we could have wrestled that much better.”
The Broncs improved to 3-1 with the victory. Skyview fell to 2-2.
Jalen Vladic (126) also scored a pin for the Broncs. Senior’s Logan Cole won by major decision at 132 and Timmy Rodriguez (138) won by default.
Senior coach Josh Beeman said the Broncs learned a few things about themselves in picking up the win and pointed out that will help the Broncs in their quest to peak at the state tournament March 5-6.
“We learned a few lessons and wrestled like we practiced yesterday,” he said. “We’ll keep practicing like we want to wrestle.”
Klepps, a senior who won the state title at 160 pounds last season, said he accomplished his mission while picking up the fall in 3:21 over Nathan Kojetin.
“I just wanted to go out there and work on my attacks and positions I don’t get to work on often,” he said. “And to try new things and be confident in my wrestling.”
Skyview strung together three consecutive pins as Jaron Roberts (145), Paolo Salminen (152) and Cameron Savaria (160) all notched falls for the Falcons. Teammate Hunter Ketchem (120) added a major decision at 120.
Skyview was also wrestling for the second time in three days, having lost at Belgrade 48-27 on Tuesday.
“It was a good dual. Our team competed hard,” Skyview coach Ben Sulser said. “You could argue when Senior High has their full lineup, they are front-runners for a state title.
“I think we competed hard against a really high-caliber team.”
For the Falcons, Kassidee Savaria started at 182 pounds and Sulser said that “she’s in and out of the varsity lineup. She’s a great competitor.”
While Armand Fair pinned Savaria in 3:15, Sulser said to watch for the Falcon to be a contender at the state tournament.
Girls have wrestled against boys in the regular season and state tournament in the past, however, this is the first year the Montana High School Association has sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport and will sponsor a separate girls state tournament.
“For the first year of girls wrestling, she is a front-runner in her weight class in the state,” said Sulser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.