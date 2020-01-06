There have only been 35 four-time state champions in the history of Montana high school wrestling and two of the most recent just signed to wrestle at Montana State University-Northern.
One of them is former Havre High great Martin Wilkie, who won his fourth state championship last February at the All-Class state tournament in Billings.
Wilkie started his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota in the Big Ten Conference, however, Lights head coach Tyson Thivierge announced the move Monday, along with the signing of four-time champion Jackson Currier of Colstip. The news was first reported by the Havre Daily News.
Recognize the dude in white? 4x Blue Pony state champ Martin Wilkie is coming home to wrestle for the Lights! #mtscores pic.twitter.com/VA9uUp4BjE— Havre Daily News (@HavreDaily) January 6, 2020
"Nothing major happened, or anything like that," Wilkie told the HDN. "There were more personal things that got me thinking about this, and once I really thought a lot about it, I felt it was something I really wanted to do. I have a lot of preexisting relationships with the program, and then, Havre being home, in the end, it was really an easy decision, and I'm really excited about it."
Wilkie transferred after one semester at Minnesota, which means he could be eligible to compete for the Lights this semester after enrolling at MSU-N. The same is true for Currier, who spent last semester at Utah Valley State.
The Lights also signed Nakoda Siegel, another former Colstip state champion that won two Class B-C state titles. All three will start as freshmen for the Lights.
Wilkie adds to the Blue Pony flavor of the Lights roster which also includes one of Havre's other four-time state champions, Jase Stokes.
