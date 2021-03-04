For the Helena Capital wrestling team, it could be a historic weekend as two individuals, Carson DesRosier and Noah Kovick have the chance to make some school history.
Only two Bruins (Deac Hall, Narles Layne) have ever won two individual titles at the state wrestling tournament. But heading into this weekend's Class AA state tournament in Kalispell, both DesRosier and Kovick will have the chance to equal that feat with their second state titles.
Kovick heads to Kalispell as a defending state champion after winning the 182-pound title last February. DesRosier, on the other hand, is looking to win a title in 2021, after finishing as a runner-up last year. He won his first state title as a freshman in 2019.
DesRosier lost to Bozeman's Avery Allen a year ago, however, the two-time finalist was hardly at full strength after dealing with mono during the second half of last season, barely allowing him to wrestle in the months leading up to state.
"I couldn't imagine trying to wrestle with mono," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "I couldn't imagine it. He battled through and persevered and this year, it's just exciting to see him be healthy and continuing to pushing forward."
DesRosier is the top seed from the Western AA in his 138-pound weight class. He won't have to wrestle in the first round due to a bye, which means he needs three wins to for a state title. One of those could come against a familiar opponent too in RJ Lowdog, who DesRosier beat in the state semis a year ago.
"I'm just excited to wrestle at a tournament again," DesRosier said. "It's been a long time and that's something I've really missed."
And while DesRosier isn't looking to make excuses, there's no doubt he feels different heading into state this year.
"I was pretty drained last year," he said. "I just tried my best to deal with the adversity. Everyone has their own, you just have to keep working and can't make excuses. You work for what you get."
DesRosier takes his work in the wrestling room seriously, which is probably why, even as a freshman, he was selected a team captain.
"He's a strange anomaly," Mahana said. "As a 14-year old freshman at the time, he was voted as the team captain and is kind of the undisputed leader. Watching that evolutionary process from a quiet freshman, to a guy that if we aren't here, he can close the door and run practice if he wants to and that's pretty special."
With two state tournaments left to compete in, if DesRosier can win this weekend, that would set him up at a run to be Capital's first three-time champion next year.
But as far as being the second two-timer in school history, the next Bruin to do that could be as simple as who wrestles first in the finals this weekend, Kovick or DesRosier.
"We have some guys that are doing some special things," Mahana said. "They are cementing their legacies and that's really exciting."
In the team race, Capital will have 16 wrestlers competing. Unlike in other classifications, Class AA didn't hold a divisional tournament, so seeds and placements for state were selected based on seeding criteria normally used for divisionals.
"I think, in the end, everyone probably got about the number they were supposed to get," Mahana said. "You don't see some the upsets that you normally see at divisionals and some teams might not have gotten guys at certain weights that they thought, but it was about right."
The Bruins have three wrestlers back that found the podium at state a year and in addition to Kovick and DesRosier, Dylan Graham is back after taking fifth as a freshman.
Yet, those are far from the only three looking to get on the podium. Conner Kovick (160) was knocked out of the state tournament a year ago due to injury, but has been ranked most of the year and is a strong bet to place, as is Graham (170).
Others who should contend are Hunter Rahn (113), Wyatt Schneider (152) Ian Isaacson (182), as well as senior heavyweight Talon Marsh. The others who qualified for state for CHS are Jack Casey (103), Seth Parriman (113), Brandon Soule (126), Ayden Smelko (132), Spur Owens (145), Sam Peterson (152), Joey Laurerman (182) and Keaton Pouliot (285).
Great Falls High, the defending Class AA state champs, returns two state champions and a number of experienced state placers. They should be in the mix along with Kalispell Flathead for the team title. Billings Senior and Billings West should also be among the team contenders, along with Capital, which has an outside shot of bringing home a team trophy.
Helena High is also sending 13 wrestlers to the state tournament and while the Bengals aren't expected to make noise in the team race, some individuals such as Justice Seamons (170), Ian Mehrens (132), Kaleb Kirklin (160), Kaleb McKay (170), Nathan Elmose (120) David Kemp (145) and freshman Caleb O'Shea (103) could be in the mix to place.
Zane Gehring will also wrestle for Helena High at 103 pounds and the rest of the qualifiers are JT Gehring (132), Cameron Wyant (138), Christian Carlson (152), Sean O`Connell (182) and Ruger Young (205).
The two-day tournament starts Friday in Kalispell and will continue with the state championship matches set for Saturday night.
