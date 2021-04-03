VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The North Dakota High School Activities Association will sanction girls wrestling as a varsity sport beginning this winter.
The NDHSAA Board of Directors approved the addition of the sport at its March 30 meeting.
Montana sanctioned girls wrestling this past year and staged its first state tournament in January.
