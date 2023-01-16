MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez didn’t want to miss a second of Avery Allen’s championship match at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel.
Vasquez, a senior at Kalispell Glacier, kept his expert eye on the mat as Allen, a senior at Bozeman High, worked his way to a technical fall victory in the 145-pound bracket. It was a unique sight: one wrestler going for his fourth state title watching another attempting a 4-peat.
“I saw a lot of great stuff,” Vasquez said as Allen was getting his arm raised after the final whistle. “He’s always keeping that pressure going, always keeping that pace up. He’s always in a good position. He’s never out of position. He’s super tough and just has a will to win.
“I think we’re a little similar in the fact that we’re always moving forward, always looking for the next point, always trying to be the dominant wrestler. Some of the attacks he hits are a little different, but I like it. I want to pick it up a little bit when I see his style.”
Allen had looked on as Vasquez won the 132-pound title two matches earlier in the afternoon. Vasquez, like Allen, remained undefeated this season, doing so with a pin in just 72 seconds.
It was evident that there is a mutual admiration between the two of them as each elite wrestler watched the other go to work in their own way. There’s also a mutual respect because they each know the hard work that has had to be put in behind the scenes to reach this point.
“He’s great, wrestles hard,” Allen said of Vasquez. “He got the first-period pin. It didn’t surprise me at all. He’s wrestling tough, he moves his feet well, attacks, is a strong kid. He’s always impressed me. He’s going to be a four-timer. He’s just a tough wrestler.”
The two of them know each other somewhat well from competing at many of the same wrestling tournaments even before high school. They’ve warmed up together prior to matches, but they’ve never squared off because they’ve been separated by multiple weight classes.
Vasquez is again in the 132-pound bracket this year as he chases his fourth state title because he feels more comfortable there after testing the waters at 138 to start the season. He won the 132 crown as a junior, the 120 title as a sophomore and the 113 championship as a freshman.
“I think there’s almost a lack of pressure a little bit because I’ve won three so far and I’m wrestling pretty dang tough right now and staying on it,” he said. “But the lack of pressure does allow for some guys to lax and stay back and relax, so the lack of pressure is almost a little bit of a pressure.
“I got to keep going, got to keep grinding, can’t get back on anything, can’t relax on anything. I’m really excited to go out there and win that fourth state title and cement my name in Montana wrestling.”
Like Vasquez, Allen isn’t satisfied with where he’s at as a wrestler. They’re both looking to improve not only for the state tournament but for college careers. Allen has committed to South Dakota State, while Vasquez is still weighing his offers.
Allen is back in the 145-pound bracket this year as he goes for his fourth state title. It’s the weight he feels most comfortable at after he finished first at 152 as a junior, 145 as a sophomore and 132 as a freshman.
“I’m feeling good, but I know there’s a ton I did wrong in that match that I can fix,” he said. “Movement on the feet, hand fighting, little things, stuff not everyone sees but things I feel I can do better.
“I’m just going to keep working hard in the room, listening to my coaches, getting in as many extra practices as I can with partners around the state. The goal was always to be a four-timer. I’m closer to that but not done yet.”
Vasquez would become Glacier’s first four-time state champion if he completes the journey. Allen is attempting to be Bozeman’s second four-timer and would join Leif Schroeder, who was a senior when Allen was a freshman and passed along his knowledge of wrestling and how to be mentally strong.
Vasquez and Allen are the only Class AA wrestlers attempting to complete a four-peat this season. In Class A, Owen Lonski is looking to become Sidney’s fourth four-time state champ.
Montana has 38 members in its four-timers club since the first in 1963. The state has crowned at least one four-time champ for eight straight seasons since 2015. The last time there were multiple 4-peats in the same season was 2019, when three wrestlers accomplished the feat.
“I think it’s great for the sport and great for Montana that we have two guys looking for four in a row,” Vasquez said. “Obviously, it would be pretty cool to be the only guy because the spotlight would be on you, but no, it’s really cool that it’s both of us looking for it. We’ve both worked so hard. Just knowing me personally how hard I’ve worked, I know he’s worked just as hard if he’s at that level. It’s really awesome.”
Allen concurred: “I’m glad that there’s someone else to do it with. I know that there’s a ton of good wrestlers in the state that are just as good too. So, I’m glad that we get to experience it together. I know how good of a wrestler Teegan is and he’s going to go do big things in college. He’s a great wrestler and has great people around him too. I’m excited for the next couple weeks.”
Masterful Moreno
Missoula Big Sky senior Izzy Moreno finally achieved his goal of winning a championship at the Rocky Mountain Classic in his hometown.
He made quick work of Flathead’s Gabe Lake, needing just 1:01 to score a pin in the 160-pound title match. He finished third in both of his previous appearances. There was no tournament in 2021 because of the pandemic.
“It’s been a dream of mine for all the years I’ve been in high school,” Moreno said of winning the event. “Being able to get it my senior year is really cool. I always fell short before. It’s such a big tournament and it’s in my hometown, so I always came to it even when I was in middle school and watched people win it. So, it’s always been a goal of mine.”
Moreno is still undefeated this season as he chases his second State AA championship. He came into the year after multiple strong showings at preseason national events, leading to more college opportunities. He’s still deciding between offers.
Moreno has kept up his success even as he’s moved up two weight classes each year while maturing physically and managing Type 1 diabetes. He finished fifth at 120 as a freshman, won a state title at 132 as a sophomore and took second at 145 as a junior.
“I think I’m probably the most confident I’ve been in my high school career going into the postseason,” he said. “It’s key really. I’ve struggled earlier in my career with not being as confident when I was out on the mat. I feel like I’ve lost a lot of matches just due to confidence. When I go out there and wrestle confident, I can just relax and let things fly and I keep my composure. When I do that, usually I have good outcomes.”
Winning Windauer
Columbia Falls senior Justin Windauer also captured his first championship at the Rocky Mountain Classic after finishing fourth and second in his previous appearances.
Windauer remained undefeated as he scored an 8-4 decision over Kalispell Flathead’s Cade Troupe in the 152-pound title match. He’s chasing his second State A championship after he won at 138 last year, took second at 126 as a sophomore and was third at 113 as a freshman.
“I feel I’m wrestling as good as I ever have,” he said. “Senior year, I’m feeling pretty good. I think keeping my pace up when I wrestle, that’s the main thing I’ve improved on. I think I’m wrestling pretty smart, knowing when to hold back and when to apply pressure.”
Windauer is seeking more hardware at state before he goes to wrestle at MSU-Northern on scholarship next year. The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in the state in the latest Class A team poll, followed by Miles City, Frenchtown, Havre and Sidney.
Columbia Falls split with Frenchtown at the Western Montana tournament during the first weekend of January. The Wildcats beat the Broncs in the invitational format, 233.5-224, but lost in the championship round of the dual format, 36-31.
“We have a shot at winning a team title this year, so they keep me motivated,” Windauer said. “Knowing that we could win as a team means everything to me too. Almost more important than another individual title. I know winning a state title myself would help that out, so that’s a big goal for me too.”
