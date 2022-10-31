MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky senior Izzy Moreno is making a name for himself on the national high school wrestling scene.
Moreno placed second in the 152-pound weight class at the USA Wrestling National High School Recruiting Showcase this past weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. Two weekends before that, he performed well enough at the Defense Soap Super 32 in Greensboro, North Carolina, that he earned a No. 19 national ranking from FloWrestling in the 152-pound division when the latest rankings came out Oct. 18.
His recent performances have helped him garner more interest from NCAA Division I college programs, according to his head coach and father, Rick Moreno. He's showing he can hang with other wrestlers around the country after he placed fifth at 120 pounds, first at 132 pounds and second at 145 pounds in the Montana State AA championships the past three seasons.
"He was being recruited by a lot of D-I programs and some other Division II and NAIA and junior college programs before Super 32s, but after Super 32s, boy, he's been getting hit hard by some of the top programs in the country," Rick said. "It's no longer, 'Hey, we've been watching you.' It's now, 'Hey, we want you to come out and visit.'
"We're looking at Indiana, Wisconsin, Virginia, Northern Iowa, Northern Colorado, Utah Valley, South Dakota State reached out to us again today. There's other ones, but we can only take five official visits, so our problem right now is trying to figure out what five we want to take because they're all good programs."
At the national showcase, Moreno made it to the championship match, where he faced off against two-time Florida state champion Christopher Minto. Moreno scored three escapes, while Minto had four takedowns in his 14-3 major decision victory. Moreno finished 4-1 at the showcase, scoring one win by pin and three wins by decisions of 9-2, 8-3 and 6-3 scores.
To be eligible for the event, wrestlers must have been high school state champs, prep national titlists, NHSCA placers, high school state placers and All-Americans from assorted USA Wrestling national tourneys.
At the Super 32, Moreno didn't place in the 152-pound division but went 5-2 in the field of 128 wrestlers. He won his first three matches before losing in the round of 16. He then won his first consolation match but dropped his second in an attempt to earn one of eight placing finishes.
To qualify for the Super 32, wrestlers have been been previous Super 32 placers, high school state placers, national prep championship placers, Junior Nationals All-Americans, NHSCA placers or ranked in the top 20 by FloWrestling.
Rick pointed to Izzy's mental growth throughout the offseason with helping him reach this point. Izzy won the Folkstyle National High School Open championship in April. He later went 2-2 at Junior Nationals in Fargo in June. Then there's the aspect of seeing his stock go up among college coaches.
"I think that combination really started boosting his confidence even before this weekend," Rick said. "There's no question he can compete. What he does on his feet, his takedowns, that's his bread and butter there. All around, his mat wrestling has improved. I think he's possessed it the whole time.
"I think his biggest hiccup has been that confidence, and it's there now. I think all those combinations going into this past weekend has built his confidence of, 'Hey, I can hang with these guys.'"
Divisional volleyball
The Western AA divisional volleyball tournament is coming to Missoula from Thursday through Saturday with four spots in the state tournament up for grabs.
Conference champion Helena High (14-0) and runner-up Missoula Sentinel (12-2) seem to be locks to earn state berths. The two other spots appear to be up for grabs.
Kalispell Glacier went 8-6 in conference games, while Helena Capital and Kalispell Flathead both went 6-8. Missoula Hellgate (5-9) and Missoula Big Sky (4-10) aren’t far behind, while Butte rounds out the field with a 1-13 record.
The tournament is partly a double-elimination format. The two teams that win their first two games and make the title game will be the West’s No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for state. After a team loses, they have a chance to make the third-place game and earn the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
The divisionals open with four quarterfinals matches. On Thursday at Big Sky, Helena vs. Butte is 12:30 p.m. and Capital vs. Flathead is 2:30 p.m. On Thursday at Hellgate, Glacier vs. Hellgate is 6 p.m. and Sentinel vs. Big Sky is 8 p.m.
The semifinals are 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at Hellgate. The championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday at Big Sky.
First-round loser-out games are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at Big Sky. Second-round loser-out games are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday at Big Sky. The third-place game is 2 p.m. Saturday at Big Sky.
The State AA tournament is Nov. 10-12 in Bozeman.
Football playoffs
Matchups are set for the 12 area teams that are still alive in the postseason.
Two teams play 7 p.m. Friday: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West; Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman.
Two teams play at noon Saturday: Whitefish at Hamilton.
The eight other teams play at 1 p.m. Saturday: Laurel at Polson; Columbia Falls at Lewistown; Glasgow at Bigfork; Florence at Huntley Project; Loyola at Shepherd; Belt at Flint Creek; Ennis at St. Ignatius; Superior at Culbertson.
