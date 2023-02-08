The Grahams are no stranger to the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at the Metra in Billings.
"I have been taking the boys to the Metra since they were about eight and six years old," Capital High head wrestling coach Shawn Graham said.
Dylan Graham is now a senior at Capital and is headed to Montana Tech to play football after starring as a running back for the Bruins state championship football team last fall. His brother, Cole Graham, is a sophomore.
And regardless of what happens, this weekend will be the end of an era for the father and two sons that have shared so much time together on the mat.
"I have coached Dylan since he was six. And Cole since he was four," Graham said. "Unfortunately, I didn't get to coach Dylan last year when he was out with his knee, but it's been a labor of love. They both work really hard and that's one thing I can count on. I know they are going to go out and work really hard and compete every time. So it's been fun. Coaching the entire team has been fun. It's been a great experience. The kids have put the work in and they're starting to see some results."
Those results haven't been easy to come by, especially not for Dylan Graham. He's an accomplished wrestler and is a two-time placer after reaching the podium as both a freshman and a sophomore. However, a knee injury during his junior year of football wiped out his junior season.
"There's some finality to it this time around," Dylan said. "But I'm excited to be back in the Metra. It's been like three years since I've been in there."
In terms of All-Class State Wrestling, this will be Dylan's third trip to state. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Class AA state tournament was held in Kalispell. After being sidelined last season, Dylan will return to the Metra this weekend, one last time as a high school wrestler.
"It's magical," he said. "The crowds are amazing and the cheers you get, there's nothing like it."
Growing up, Cole and Dylan had a penchant for wrestling, even if it was around the Graham house as much as on the mat.
"Back in the day, when we were really young, it was just a lot of fighting," Dylan said. "You never really knew who was going to win and you still don't."
"We used to fight a lot," Cole chimed in. "Then he got bigger than me and we kind of quit."
The Grahams don't duke it out at home anymore, instead, they are grappling partners in practice.
"When they were little, they were a lot more rambunctious," Shawn Graham said. "They actually get along really, really, well in this setting."
"It's awesome to practice with him and being teammates with him," Dylan said of his brother. "I enjoy watching him wrestle and getting better every day."
It's also gives the older brother a definite sense of pride.
"We have been wrestling for a long time," Dylan said. "I love seeing him get better and take medals home. It's special."
This weekend will also be the brothers first chance to each wrestle together at the All-Class State Tournament, something Dylan's injury prevented in 2022.
"It's cool that we'll get to do that and it will be different since he missed last year," Cole Graham said. "It's been a cool experience to have him around and it's going to be sad (without him)."
Dylan Graham (19-8) will be wrestling at 182 pounds this weekend after finishing as the runner-up in the Western AA seeding tournament in his weight class. His goal is to reach finals night and hopefully, have a shot at a state wrestling championship, however, he'll need to get through a difficult bracket and would likely need to defeat Eastern AA champion AJ Lafurge, as well as Western AA champion Noah Poe-Hatten.
"It would be a dream come true," Graham said of reaching finals night. "But just being back there feels good and getting on the podium, it would feel even better."
Getting on the podium requires a top-six finish and Dylan has done it twice already in his career. But this weekend, the hope will be for both Grahams to reach the podium as Cole came up one win short in his freshman season.
Cole is wrestling at 160 pounds this week and enters the Class AA tournament as the No. 3 seed out of the Western AA. He's 27-14 this season and Saturday night, he's hoping to join his brother on the podium.
"Experience always helps," Cole Graham said. "Last year, I didn't know what to expect and how tough it was going to be. I'm just trying to take it one match at a time and just execute."
The Capital sophomore has also credited much of his success on the mat, to his head coach and his dad.
"He's definitely hard on me," Cole said. "But he's pushed me to be where I am. I'm thankful for it."
One thing all can be thankful for is the fact that they are headed to the All-Class State Tournament, together, in their final opportunity to do so. It's been a long road — not just on the mat — but off of it, with all of Dylan's rehab.
"He's shown a lot of resiliency," Shawn Graham said. "There's a whole bunch of really hard, not fun work that goes into recovering from an injury. He's had the knee injury. The elbow and there's a lot of different things he's had to overcome."
"As a parent, it just makes me really proud to watch him — to see him take that challenge on and ultimately make it through it."
Both brothers will take on the challenge of state wrestling this weekend, coached by their dad as they aim to get on the podium as a team (top three) and individuals — Cole for the first time and Dylan for the first time since his injury.
Either way, it's a weekend the Graham family won't soon forget.
"It's been a long ride," Dylan said. "And this final one, I'd like to make it a good one — one last ride."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.