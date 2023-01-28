HELENA — Cheers from the home crowd rained on Talon Marsh Saturday night as his arm was raised above his head by the referee, signaling his eighth and final crosstown victory.
Marsh pinned Helena High’s Trent Salway in just 51 seconds, flashing the strength that made him a heavyweight state champion on a take-down not 30 seconds into the match.
“Lifting, I guess,” Marsh said post match, smiling. “Momentum. It’s just a mix of all that stuff.”
“Talon is a pretty strong individual,” Bruins head coach Shawn Graham said. “Obviously he can lift a guy that’s about a foot taller than him about a foot off the mat.”
Marsh was one of eight Bruins to pin opponents Saturday night. For the seniors, a 57-12 duel victory over Helena High was the perfect way to cap crosstown careers.
“I thought the seniors really showed up tonight…It’s a good way for them to finish their careers at Capital,” Graham said. “I think they really showed their stuff tonight.”
Dylan Graham won his 182-pound match by fall late in the first period, while Hunter Kahn captured his victory late in the second, pinning Connor Lamping at 126.
Capital swept matches from 152 pounds on up, with Dane Butler (152), Cole Graham (160), Connor Kovick (170) and Tuff Adams (205) all winning by fall.
“We had a good turnout fan wise, you always gotta support the Bru Crew,” Marsh said. “We had a lot of good wrestling tonight from both sides.”
Mason Eblen (103), Jayden Simmons (113) and Boston Lay (138) won on points Saturday night.
Capital’s Lily Bennum pinned Helena High’s Clara Schuele at 138 in the girls varsity match. Helena High’s Kaylei Hinick pinned Lola Gonzales in an exhibition match at 120 pounds.
Helena High got on the board when Ian Mehrens pinned Jackson McMillian in the second period of their 145-pound match.
Asa Wood got the Bengals’ second and final pin at 120, beating Taylor Lay.
“Ian is wrestling solid and he’s been wrestling solid all year,” Helena High head coach Sam Bogard said. “I expect him to keep on going and to be on that podium at the end of the year.”
“I think we’re getting better on our feet…We just need – they’re not wrestling bad, we’re just making some silly mistakes.”
Bogard believes his team, after placing 15th out of 16 teams at state a season ago, will surprise people this year as the seeding and state tournaments loom.
“I think we’re gonna do just fine…I think we’re gonna place quite a few of them this coming weekend…They’ll find a way to win matches when they need to,” Bogard said.
“They know what’s coming up. They know that, if they don’t place, they’re done. I think that is gonna be a huge motivator for them this week.”
Capital, with Marsh eyeing a repeat at 285, has its sight set on a trophy this postseason.
After finishing sixth at state a season ago, Graham believes his team can make a run at a third-place trophy if they get enough guys through divisionals.
“We gotta get more of those No. 2s in [the state tournament] and then anything can happen…We could be right in the running for that third-place trophy,” Graham said.
Six Bruins are currently ranked in Class AA: Cashton Spolar (No. 3 at 120), Cole Graham (No. 5 at 160), Conner Kovick (No. 3 at 170), Dylan Graham (No. 5 at 182) and Talon Marsh (No. 1 at 285) and Paul Mousel (No. 5 at 285).
“Our seniors are the strength,” Graham said. “Hunter [Kahn] is back, he’s been out for a while. He’s healthy, he’s looking sharp. Beat a tough kid on Friday night and wrestled well tonight.”
“Then from 160 to heavyweight, we’re pretty solid.”
The seeding tournament in Butte begins on Friday. The state tournament in Billings begins on Feb. 10.
