HELENA — Cheers from the home crowd rained on Talon Marsh Saturday night as his arm was raised above his head by the referee, signaling his eighth and final crosstown victory.

Marsh pinned Helena High’s Trent Salway in just 51 seconds, flashing the strength that made him a heavyweight state champion on a take-down not 30 seconds into the match.

Lily Bennum vs. Helena High

Helena Capital's Lily Bennum pinned Helena High's Clara Schuele in the first period of their 138-pound varsity match on Saturday night.
Ian Mehrens vs. Helena Capital

Helena High's Ian Mehrens pinned Helena Capital's Jackson McMillian in their 145-pound match during Saturday's crosstown wrestling duel.
Dylan Graham vs. Helena High

Helena Capital's Dylan Graham pinned Helena High's Charles Fox in their 182-pound match on Saturday in a crosstown duel.

